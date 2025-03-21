What if the secret to youthful skin was a flower that blooms just 20 days a year?

Discover the fountain of youth with Holistic Way Rose Collagen Shot

Finding the right product for youthful, glowing skin can often feel like an endless search — and an expensive one at that.

But here’s some good news: Holistic Way has officially launched its Rose Placenta Collagen Shot with an improved formula, designed to deliver even better results.

The flower that blooms for only 20 days a year

One of its standout ingredients is rose placenta extract from the rare and highly prized Bulgarian Damask Rose, a flower that only blooms for about 20 days each year.

Thanks to a Japanese-patented technology, this extract is the world’s first hormone-free rose placenta, eliminating the health risks associated with long-term consumption of plant and animal products enhanced with growth hormones.

This advanced process also enhances the plant’s nourishment as it grows, producing an extract with three times more antioxidants than traditional pork-derived placenta.

The benefits? Enhanced skin renewal, improved collagen synthesis, and better moisture retention.

And if history is anything to go by, roses have long been revered in beauty rituals — Cleopatra and other ancient royals were known to use them in their skincare routines.

Packed with other skin-nourishing ingredients

Beyond the rare rose placenta extract, Holistic Way’s Rose Placenta Collagen Shot is packed with a blend of ingredients to support a youthful, radiant complexion.



Each sachet contains 5,000mg of hydrolysed fish collagen peptides, which are easily absorbed by the body to enhance hydration, elasticity, and firmness.

These peptides help smooth out fine lines and minimise the appearance of enlarged pores, giving your skin that “just had a quick facial” look (without the hefty bill).

They also work alongside vitamin C to further stimulate collagen production, while vitamin B3 promotes ceramide production, improving the skin’s ability to retain moisture.

For added sun protection and a brighter, more even complexion, the formula features a potent blend of antioxidant-rich plant extracts, including Moro blood oranges, pomegranate, Indian gooseberry, and brown rice extract — all known for their skin-rejuvenating properties.

A one-a-day collagen shot for effortlessly youthful skin

Not everyone has the time — or patience — for a 10-step skincare routine, but Holistic Way makes it easy with a potent supplement that works from the inside out.

Just one sachet a day before a meal is all it takes to keep your skin fresh and youthful, making it perfect for those with a packed schedule.

Holistic Way’s Rose Collagen Shot is available for S$65 for a box of 10 at Guardian, Unity, and Watsons, as well as on the brand’s website, iShopChangi, Lazada, and Shopee.

As a special launch offer, enjoy 20% off at all retailers islandwide and online until 30 April. Terms and conditions apply.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Holistic Way.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Jaslyn Tan.