Man chased & arrested by traffic police in Aljunied, carries drugs and samurai sword in car

Man gets chased & arrested by traffic police in Aljunied

On Wednesday (15 May), a man was arrested after he was seen running away from a Traffic Police officer at a road junction in Aljunied.

It was later revealed that the man had rented a car from a car-sharing platform, but failed to provide a selfie with an ID.

Police reportedly found “a black samurai sword, substances believed to be controlled drugs, and drug paraphernalia” in the car.

The man was subsequently arrested for various offences, including possession of offensive weapon, cheating by personation, suspicion of drug-related offences, and traffic-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The video, posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page, shows a man fleeing from a Traffic Police officer in the middle of Aljuinied junction.

The man can be seen running towards the sidewalk, with the Traffic Police officer in pursuit on his motorcycle.

Eventually, the Traffic Police officer leaves his motorcycle on the sidewalk to chase the man on foot.

The man then turns around and runs to a grey Mitsubishi car stopped on the road, jumping straight into the driver’s seat.

The officer catches the man before he is able to close the car door.

At the same time, another two passengers, a man and a woman, are seen stepping out of the car and walking away to the other side of the road.

Police reported that the man had been driving the grey Mitsubishi car when the Traffic Police officer patrolling Aljunied Road signalled the man to stop for a routine check.

Initially, the male driver indicated that he would pull over at the bus stop ahead for the check, but instead, he sped off.

After stopping at the junction, the driver left his car and ran away on foot.

After a short chase, the driver was subsequently detained by the Traffic Police officer.

Offender rented car

A later comment on the video shed some light regarding the incident.

The commenter claimed that the Mitsubishi Lancer GLX in the video belonged to his mother. The car was enlisted under a car-sharing platform, he added.

He shared that the offender had rented the vehicle via an application but failed to provide a selfie with his ID.

The offender claimed he had forgotten his wallet with his ID at home but eventually managed to send a selfie with his ID once he got the wallet.

Upon watching the video, the man reached out to the car-sharing app to inquire about the incident. Both parties attempted to contact the offender but were unsuccessful.

They lodged an official police report and are waiting for updates from the police, the commenter added.

Netizens praise Traffic Police for good work

Many netizens praised the Traffic Police officer for a job well done.

One commenter presumed that the man, along with the two passengers, could be involved in drug dealing or traffic offences as he noticed that one of them was tagged.

Another used the incident as an example of the fragility of some friendships.

