Rider Skids & Falls From Bike In Geylang Then Runs Away, Traffic Police Officer Gives Chase

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Rider Skids & Falls From Bike, Gets Up & Runs Away From Traffic Police In Geylang

When stopped by traffic police on the roads, most of us would be cooperative and provide them with the information they need. However, that was seemingly not the case with one motorcyclist in Geylang.

A video of the incident was recently posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. It showed traffic police officers hot on the heels of the rider who fell from his bike and proceeded to run away.

However, it was not clear why the rider was being pursued in the first place.

Rider flung off bike, hits traffic light & runs away

The video starts with the rider skidding at the traffic junction connecting Geylang Road and Aljunied Road. After getting flung off the bike, the rider hit a traffic light and fell onto the pavement.

A traffic police officer on a bike soon rode into the frame behind the rider. Upon seeing this, the latter jumped back on his feet and began running away from the traffic police officer, who quickly got off his bike and gave chase.

A second officer subsequently pulled up next to the first officer. He, too, got off his bike, presumably to give chase, before the clip ends.

The captions state that the incident occurred on Wednesday (29 Mar) at about 11.46pm. However, no other context or details were made known.

Facebook users speculate that rider must have been desperate to escape

Facebook users who came across the video seem to be equally confused about the situation as well. One of them pointed out that if the officers are from LTA, they might be after the rider for illegal modifications.

Another user said the rider might have committed a serious offence. They thought that the rider must be trying really hard to get away, especially after hitting the traffic light as hard as she did.

Other users also pointed out that the case highlights the risks that law enforcement officers face daily to keep our country safe.

We hope the man did not sustain any serious injuries and that the officers managed to track him down in the end.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from District Singapore on Facebook.