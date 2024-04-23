Body of Temasek JC student killed in Tampines accident returns home, father still recovering in hospital

Body of TJC student who died in Tampines accident goes home

The body of Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, the Temasek Junior College (TJC) student who died in the multi-vehicle crash in Tampines on Monday (22 April), has been brought home from the mortuary.

Relatives of the deceased gathered at the family home to await the arrival of her remains.

Meanwhile, her father, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, has undergone surgery and is currently recuperating in the hospital.

The deadly crash also claimed the life of 57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib.

Father of deceased underwent surgery after crash, currently in hospital

On Monday at 5.15pm, Ms Afifah’s uncle, Firdaus Kassim, took to Facebook to break the news of his niece’s passing.

In his post, he wrote that her remains would be brought home sometime between 11am to 12pm the following day.

Mr Firdaus also provided an update on the condition of Ms Afifah’s father, Police Coast Guard officer Muhammad Azril Mahmood.

He noted that his brother had been discharged from surgery and is currently receiving care in the hospital.

Mr Muhammad Azril was sending Ms Afifah to a school sporting event when the crash happened.

At around 10.40am on Tuesday (23 April), Mr Firdaus made another post on the social media platform informing friends and relatives that his niece’s remains are still at the mortuary.

He also shared the family’s address, located in an HDB estate in Pasir Ris.

Body of TJC student who died in Tampines accident returns to family home in Pasir Ris

Later at 1.47pm, Mr Firdaus announced that the mortuary had released his niece’s body and that she was on the way back to Pasir Ris.

The funeral home responsible for transporting the remains also posted on Facebook, confirming that Ms Afifah’s remains had safely arrived safely as of 2.18pm.

A photograph shared by the funeral home depicts Ms Afifah’s relatives gathering at the HDB estate to receive her body.

The post also stated that funeral prayers would take place at the Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris after Asar prayers, one of the afternoon prayer times.

Based on Malay Muslim customs, the body of the deceased should be buried promptly after the ritual washing and funeral prayers.

It is hence possible that the deceased will be interred at the cemetery by Tuesday evening.

Featured image adapted from @https.afifahaha on Instagram and Persatuan Khairat Kematian Singapura on Facebook.

