57-year-old woman who died in Tampines accident was filial daughter, bought new house 3 months ago

Woman who died in Tampines accident was a good daughter who took care of elderly mum

Social media has been filled with tributes to Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, the 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student who died in the fatal Tampines accident on Monday (22 April).

The second victim has also been identified, and she was 57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib.

She was an employee at a pest control company and the eldest daughter of her family who dedicated herself to caring for her elderly mother.

Just three months before her untimely passing, Ms Norzihan accomplished her lifelong dream of purchasing her own home.

Her brother recently revealed that their elderly mother — who also lost her other daughter and her husband in the past year — has been inconsolable since learning of Ms Norzihan’s death.

Tampines accident victim just fulfilled dream of becoming homeowner

According to 8world News, Ms Norzihan worked at First Choice Pest Specialist.

Her younger brother, who remained anonymous, told the Chinese news outlet that Ms Norzihan was the eldest of six siblings and was single.

She was a quiet person but was very close with her family.

Due to her independent nature, she had been renting her own place for a long time.

“She finally realised her dream and bought a two-room flat in Sengkang just three months ago,” her brother said, adding that Ms Norzihan held a party at her new home during Hari Raya to celebrate.

“Everyone was happy for her.”

Took on responsibility of caring for elderly mother

Per her brother’s account, Ms Norzihan assumed full responsibility for the care of their 78-year-old mother, who lives in Tampines.

Their mother has been devastated since learning of her eldest daughter’s death, which came within a year of her husband and other daughter’s passing.

“My mother has been really strong,” the brother expressed.

There are no words to describe the grief of losing three family members in one year.

Family burst into tears upon learning of woman’s death

The family learned about the accident from one of Ms Norzihan’s colleagues at the pest control firm and promptly rushed to the hospital.

Despite the doctors’ efforts to resuscitate her, they later informed the family: “Sorry, we did our best.”

“That’s when we knew my sister was really gone,” her brother said.

Overwhelmed with grief, the family members burst into tears upon hearing the tragic news.

Responding to questions about whether they will forgive the driver who caused the accident, he said:

In Islam, we believe that this is God’s will and destiny, so the family will accept it. There is anger, but we will only accept it. The rest will be handled by the law.

Ms Norzihan’s brother then urged road users to be more patient and cautious.

“On the roads, we must respect and cooperate with each other — these are human lives we are talking about, and they have family waiting for them at home, too.”

