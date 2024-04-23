Customer finds glass shards in prata, Springleaf Prata Place at Rail Mall claims no record of broken glass

Customer finds glass shards in prata from Springleaf Prata Place at The Rail Mall

A man in Singapore had wanted to grab a late-night bite and ordered some prata from a Springleaf Prata Place outlet in Bukit Timah.

To his horror, the man allegedly found glass shards in his food.

Although he spat out the offending objects, the man reportedly sustained cuts on his tongue. He has since reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The eatery has also addressed the incident, claiming there were no records of broken glass.

Speaking to MS News, 36-year-old Jerry said he placed a pick-up order with Springleaf Prata Place at The Rail Mall last Thursday (18 April) night via GrabFood. The order was for two plain pratas and one cheese prata.

As the healthcare worker was chewing on the cheese prata, he allegedly felt something hard that was “similar to the feeling of sand in the mouth”.

“As I pushed the substance forward with my tongue to remove them, I felt a sharp pain on my tongue. It was only then did I realise that I’ve cut my tongue and I spat out whatever prata I was chewing and realised that there were sharp, glass fragments in the prata itself.”

Staff members allegedly told customer there was nothing they could do

Jerry subsequently phoned the outlet and told the Springleaf Prata Place staff member on the call about the glass shards.

However, the staff member reportedly said:

We’re already closing and I don’t know what to do.

The staff member then instructed Jerry to leave his phone number.

Even though he was expecting a call from the eatery the following morning, Jerry said he never received any. He also did not receive a reply when he messaged the eatery’s Facebook page.

So, Jerry decided the next best thing to do was to visit the store, which he did on Friday (19 April) morning.

Apparently, a male supervisor and a female who identified as the “boss” told Jerry there was not much they could do about it and that they had no reported glass breakage recently.

Jerry claimed that the female “boss” then advised him to refer the incident to SFA instead.

The 36-year-old expressed his frustration, saying: “What sort of service standard, service recovery and food safety is this? No concern was made in regards to my concern of my cut tongue or ingestion of glass fragments!”

“I’ve been a fan of Springleaf Prata for years, especially their cheese prata and this incident truly showcased how they handled their food safety!” he said. “The way this incident was handled, was horrendous with no concern to their customer’s concern and safety.”

SFA report lodged, eatery maintains there were no recent occurrences of glass breakage

Jerry further disclosed to MS News that he has since sought private medical treatment for the cuts and has lodged a report with SFA on 19 April.

He added that he received a response from the agency asking for a recorded statement.

Responding to queries from MS News, Springleaf Prata Place at The Rail Mall said it has conducted a thorough investigation, including reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing its staff members.

“We can confirm that there have been no reports or evidence of broken glass shards from either customers or staff members during the period mentioned,” the eatery said.

It added: “The safety and satisfaction of our customers are of utmost importance to us, and we take all such matters very seriously. We maintain strict hygiene and safety protocols in our kitchen and dining areas to ensure the quality and safety of our food products.”

