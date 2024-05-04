Nature lovers gush over chonky pangolin waddling across muddy path in Singapore

Chonky wild pangolin spotted strolling on muddy path

On Friday (3 May), a member of the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group shared an adorable sighting of a pangolin in Singapore.

The wild mammal was seen waddling along a muddy path, seemingly unfazed by others in his way.

Nature lovers on Facebook gushed over the rare sighting of the chonky pangolin.

Pangolin seen along muddy path in Singapore

The video posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group showed the chubby pangolin slowly waddling along a muddy path.

The pangolin was seemingly “oblivious” to the people filming it.

With its stumpy legs and glossy exterior, the mammal made its way off the path and onto a bed of fallen leaves.

The pangolin then disappears into nearby bushes, after which the clip ends.

Nature lovers gush over mammal’s appearance

The video of the pangolin sighting won the hearts of several nature lovers, with some raving about how adorable the animal was.

Others pointed out the pangolin’s unusually plump size may be due to its “organic” diet.

Many commenters also dubbed the sighting a “lucky encounter” given how difficult it is to encounter pangolins in Singapore.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the sighting.

Also read: Workers Find Sunda Pangolin Resting Inside Metal Structure In Mandai, Gently Coax It Out

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.