5-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for S$1.5M, highest ever at estate

5-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for record S$1.5M at estate

A five-room flat at the Pinnacle@Duxton has been sold for S$1.515 million, making it the most expensive unit ever at the estate, according to 99.co.

Located at Block 1C of the estate, the unit exchanged hands on 1 May.

The appeal of the estate lies in its convenient proximity to locations such as Outram Park MRT station.

Situated on a high floor between the 37th and 39th storeys, the flat measures 106 square metres.

According to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), the apartment’s lease commenced in 2011 and it has a remaining lease of 85 years and nine months.

The last time a flat reached a similarly high price at the estate was also quite recent. Back on 1 April, a unit was sold for S$1.425 million, also located in the same block, between the 37th and 39th storeys.

A 99-year leasehold HDB development at Cantonment Road in District 2, the Pinnacle@Duxton’s MOP year is 2016.

Close to MRT stations and schools

The estate’s popularity is due to its proximity to MRT stations like Outram Park and Tanjong Pagar, both of which are within walking distance.

It is also close to schools such as Cantonment Primary School, Radin Mas Primary School and River Valley Primary School, appealing to residents with young children.

Supermarkets such as FairPrice Tanjong Pagar Plaza and Fairprice Finest@100AM are nearby as well, offering convenient options during grocery runs.

In addition, there are shopping malls such as 100 AM, Chinatown Point, Icon Village and Clarke Quay Central nearby.

For medical needs, residents have the option of driving for four minutes to Singapore General Hospital or 10 minutes to the National University Hospital (NUH).

