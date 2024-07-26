Tiong Bahru community cat dies after suffering chronic bladder problem, memorial to be held

Tiong Bahru community cat dies aged 19-20, was suffering from ‘old man problems’

Bob, a much-loved community cat in Tiong Bahru has died at the age of about 19 or 20, his carers said.

The cat had suffered from a chronic bladder problem that prompted residents to successfully crowdfund cash for his treatment.

They will now hold a memorial to celebrate his life in the coming weeks.

Tiong Bahru community cat died on 19 July

Bob’s death was announced by his carer in a Facebook post on Thursday (25 July).

It said he passed away peacefully on 19 July, in the care of his vet, after suffering from “old man problems”. He was estimated to be almost 19 or 20 — about 92 to 96 in human years.

His last photo alive was taken after he’d just listened to the singing of one of his humans over the phone.

Thus, his carers believe he left the world “when he was ready and without too much suffering”.

Memorial for Tiong Bahru community cat will take place in the coming weeks

Following his passing, Bob was cremated on 21 July at 2pm, surrounded by his carers and Tiong Bahru residents.

His ashes will be kept for an upcoming memorial in the coming weeks.

The details of the memorial will be shared on his Facebook page, and all are welcome.

He suffered from chronic bladder problem

Bob had stolen the hearts of Tiong Bahru residents since he appeared at Eng Hoon Street in 2009, reported The New Paper (TNP) in a 2018 article.

But he suffered an accident in 2010 and needed surgeries, as well as developed a chronic bladder problem.

Faced with thousands of dollars in veterinary bills, residents and shop owners banded together to raise S$20,000.

This gave Bob a new lease on life, but his condition worsened in 2018.

About 10 residents had to take turns administering a saline drip to hydrate him and letting him into their homes every night.

Carers raised more than S$5,000 for his medical treatment

Needing more funds for visits to the vet and medical supplies, his carers set up a crowdfunding campaign on Give.asia which successfully raised more than S$5,000.

After the money ran out, his carers continued raising money for him, most recently during a fundraiser last December.

All donations were placed in a bank account managed by a volunteer and were used only to pay for his medical supplies, medication, hospitalisation costs and vet consultation fees.

Photos of the receipts of the transactions were posted on his Facebook page.

Bob was an indelible part of the neighbourhood

Residents told TNP that Bob had become an “icon” in Eng Hoon Street.

Not only was he an indelible part of the neighbourhood, but he brought people together, resident Kelvin Ang said.

He also knew when to give attention to humans who needed company, he added.

Thus, residents decided to care for him as long as it takes.

Featured image adapted from The Story of Bob – a very special cat on Facebook and Facebook.