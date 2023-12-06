Jurong East Community Cat Passes Away After 13 Years, Residents Reminisce Fond Memories

Community Cat At Teban Gardens In Jurong East Dearly Missed By Residents

Whether one is a cat person or not, many may agree that community cats bring a certain sense of comfort to a neighbourhood. Ah Fat or Fatty certainly did, for residents at Teban Gardens in Jurong East.

In return, residents showered the feline with much love and care throughout his time there.

Sadly, after 12 or 13 years in the neighbourhood, Ah Fat/Fatty passed away. A resident posted a tribute on Facebook, which drew many similarly emotional yet wholesome comments in memory of the cat.

Jurong East community cat passes away

Facebook user Ram Goby first posted about the community cat he endearingly calls Ah Fat/Fatty on Sunday (3 Dec).

In the post, he recalled how the cat, whom his daughter calls ‘Honda’, used to dislike the loud noises his car made.

After 12 or 13 years in the neighbourhood, Ah Fat sadly passed away. Mr Ram said that the feline “went back to his usual spot to let us (residents) know that he was gone”.

Replying to several commenters who asked what happened, he explained that Ah Fat likely passed away due to old age and an unknown illness.

He also posted a photo of the feline’s carcass after having undergone what looks to be funeral rites.

Kept many residents company & provided comfort

The reason why Ah Fat is so dearly missed seems to be that he was a great source of comfort for many.

For Mr Ram, he personally remembered the times when Ah Fat would accompany him while he was rebuilding his Honda Civic, “sleeping in the boot or on his (my) seat”. He wrote,

When I needed someone to talk to, somehow you sensed it…you always made my day.

Ending his post, Mr Ram told Ah Fat to run free and said he would miss the feline a lot.

Like the OP, many other residents had similarly fond memories of the community cat too. Facebook user Clement shared a video of Ah Fat resting by his car’s pedals, on one of many occasions the feline would jump in his car.

Marking his sentence with a crying emoji, he wrote, “Always jumping into the car when I open the door. Spent many hours together. ”

He also thanked the kind souls who carried out Ah Fat’s last rites in a separate comment and described the emptiness he felt upon not seeing the cat in the area, in another.

Just came back and the carpark felt so empty without your presence. Always felt nice and safe knowing someone is there with you when you’re back.

One commenter probably thought that words could do no justice and simply posted a collage of Ah Fat in various adorable poses.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Rizal expressed his sadness at the loss too, describing the feline as one of his daughter’s favourite cats at the carpark.

Ah Fat apparently left behind a companion in the form of a ginger cat that also loiters around the area.

Hope Ah Fat had a good life & dignified send-off

A community cat living for more than 10 years in one place is perhaps a testament to how well it was taken care of throughout its life.

Looking at the reactions to his passing, we’re sure that Ah Fat led a good life and was sent off with dignity after his passing.

Here’s hoping more community cats will receive such love and care too. MS News extends our sincere condolences to all who were affected by this loss.

Featured image adapted from Jocelyn Shun on Facebook and Clement Ng on Facebook.