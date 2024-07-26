Deadpool & Wolverine movie not showing at Cathay Cineplexes, fans express disappointment

Deadpool & Wolverine not showing at Cathay Cineplexes reportedly due to ‘business decision’

As Singaporeans flock to the cinemas to catch the first and only Marvel movie released this year, the action won’t be happening at one cinema chain in Singapore.

Cathay Cineplexes is not showing the movie, which was released this week and promises to be the biggest blockbuster of the summer.

Cathay confirms it’s not showing Deadpool & Wolverine

The no-show was first revealed by a netizen who posted a screenshot of a DM conversation with Cathay over Reddit.

The reply confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine “will not be screening at any Cathay Cineplexes outlets”.

The OP questioned why the chain wasn’t showing a “mega blockbuster”, speculating that it was “going bankrupt soon”.

A check on the websites of other cinema chains in Singapore shows that the movie is being screened at all of them, including indie cinema The Projector.

Fans express disappointment

In the comments, fans expressed disappointment at the news, saying it was “sad”.

The OP speculated that the cinema chain was “slowly exiting from Singapore”. Cathay has closed four outlets in Orchard, Marine Parade Parade and Ang Mo Kio in recent years.

However, another netizen pointed out that Cathay had opened at Century Square in Tampines last year.

One commentator lamented that it was a pity Cathay wasn’t showing the movie as it has the best popcorn. Others said the chain has the best seats and English subtitles for screenings.

A netizen also claimed that the chain didn’t screen Inside Out 2 either — a Pixar movie that has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

A check on Cathay’s website indicates no screenings of Inside Out 2, while other chains including Golden Village, Shaw, WE Cinemas and The Projector are still showing it.

‘A business decision’ not to show Deadpool & Wolverine: Cathay

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Cathay spokeswoman confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine is not showing at any of its theatres across Singapore.

She didn’t elaborate on the reason for this, saying only that it was “a business decision”.

Cathay has five remaining cinemas in Singapore, in Causeway Point (Woodlands), Downtown East (Pasir Ris), West Mall (Bukit Batok), JEM (Jurong East) and Century Square (Tampines).

It closed its outlet in AMK Hub on 30 June, while its Parkway Parade cinema shuttered in August 2023.

