Johor Chief Minister inspects JB petrol stations to ensure RON95 isn’t pumped into foreign-registered vehicles

Johor Chief Minister inspects JB petrol stations to ensure RON95 isn’t sold to foreigners

Drivers of Singapore-registered cars pumping petrol in Johor Bahru (JB) may have met a very important person at an unlikely location.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has inspected several petrol stations in the city to ensure RON95 isn’t being pumped into foreign-registered vehicles.

Johor Chief Minister approaches S’pore-registered car as part of RON95 spotcheck

Posting on his Facebook and Instagram accounts last Friday (4 April), Mr Onn Hafiz said he and government enforcement officers had visited several JB petrol stations recently.

The inspections were conducted to ensure petrol stations comply with regulations banning RON95 from being sold to foreigners, and that the sale of RON95 was not abused by foreign-registered vehicles.

Photos and a video uploaded on his social media showed the Chief Minister approaching a car with a Singapore licence plate as part of his “spotcheck”.

He greeted and shook hands with the driver, in an apparent friendly interaction probably helped by the fact that he was pumping RON97 as evidenced by the green nozzle.

Asked whether he entered JB often, the driver replied, “once a week”, adding that he came to buy necessities.

Enforcement officers monitor S’pore-registered Mercedes

Another photo Mr Onn Hafiz posted showed a number of enforcement officers monitoring a Singapore-registered Mercedes.

Its driver, too, was obediently pumping RON97, according to the video.

Giving the thumbs-up, the Chief Minister said most of the Singapore-registered cars were following the rules.

The inspections also ensured that the RON95 sold at the petrol stations did not exceed the ceiling price of RM2.05 (S$0.62) per litre, he said, adding:

The limit for diesel refuelling of 20 litres for foreign vehicles within a radius of 50km from the border was also checked to ensure full compliance with the regulations.

Fuel subsidies only for Malaysians, says Johor Chief Minister

Johor’s state government, as well as Malaysia’s federal government, were committed to ensuring that fuel subsidies are enjoyed only by the people of Johor and the citizens of Malaysia, Mr Onn Hafiz said.

Any non-compliance that affects the rights of Malaysians will not be compromised, he added, vowing “strict action” against those who attempt to take advantage by selling RON95 to foreign vehicles or raising prices above the set rate.

As such, the inspections will continue consistently to protect Malaysians’ rights and ensure the subsidies reach those who truly deserve them, he also said.

M’sians can report abuses & rule violations to govt: Chief Minister

Mr Onn Hafiz called on the Malaysian public to come together to ensure subsidised fuel is distributed transparently.

They can report any abuses or rule violations via an e-complaint portal of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, he said.

Each complaint will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken, he added.

He hoped this would curb the leakage of subsidies and provide the people with the benefits they deserve.

Featured image adapted from Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Facebook and Instagram.