Van driver arrested in Simei after police chase along PIE, suspected of drink driving

Van driver arrested along Simei Road refused to give breath sample to police

A van driver suspected of drink driving was arrested in Simei on Sunday (7 June) after a police chase along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Footage of the incident posted by a TikTok user showed at least six police vehicles and a black van along Simei Road.

Police stop van in Simei, handcuff driver

According to the clip, the van had stopped in the left lane of Simei Road, heading towards Tampines Street 31, outside a bus stop in front of Block 151.

One police car blocks the van in front, while another police car is behind the van.

In front of the driver’s door, a man is being handcuffed by three officers while a fourth officer directs traffic.

Later, four more police cars arrive and stop along the road.

Van driver arrested for rash act & failing to provide breath sample

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that officers noticed a “vehicle of interest” while patrolling along the PIE in the direction of Bedok Reservoir Flyover at 2.05pm on 7 June.

They pursued the van, intercepted it along Simei Road, and signalled it to stop.

The 25-year-old male van driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. He refused to provide a breath sample for analysis.

He was eventually arrested for an alleged rash act and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Van driver arrested after police chase in Choa Chu Kang, suspected drugs & weapons found

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @rabbitlover8888 on TikTok.