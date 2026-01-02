Van driver arrested after police chase in Choa Chu Kang, suspected drugs & weapons found

Traffic Police officer injured after police chase van across Choa Chu Kang

A dramatic police pursuit unfolded on Thursday (1 Jan) after a van fled from officers during a routine traffic check, leading to a chase across Choa Chu Kang.

The pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes, ended after the white van crashed into a staircase and the male van driver was arrested.

Van drives recklessly across Choa Chu Kang

Several videos on social media showed the van driving recklessly while trying to evade the police.

One showed it tearing down the road, weaving across lanes with at least two police motorcycles in hot pursuit with their sirens blaring.

It then sped through a road junction while pedestrians were crossing.

Another video showed the van reversing from a police motorcycle amid stationary vehicles.

It then manoeuvred into a filter lane to escape.

The van was also seen making multiple illegal U-turns, including across a pedestrian crossing.

A netizen who posted a TikTok video of the van making another U-turn likened the chase to video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA), quipping, “We have TP chasing van before GTA6 is crazy.”

A 26-year-old witness named Sam told 8world News that he saw the van making illegal U-turns, running red lights and nearly hitting pedestrians at one point.

Driver arrested after van crashes into stairs

After travelling past landmarks including Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic, Choa Chu Kang Community Club, and Keat Hong, the van screeched across a junction and crashed into a flight of stairs on a slope.

This caused the van to become stuck on the stairs.

The impact also dislodged the vehicle’s bumper and left tyre marks on the road and nearby grass verge.

Police rushed to apprehend the man, who was later seen handcuffed and sitting next to the van.

Witnesses said that the man appeared unsteady on his feet when he exited the vehicle, and his left leg appeared to be injured.

Traffic Police officer injured after collision during pursuit

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that Traffic Police (TP) officers had signalled for the van to stop along Old Chua Chu Kang Road for a routine check.

However, the driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and sped off, causing officers to give chase.

During the pursuit, the van collided into a TP motorcycle, injuring a 25-year-old officer.

Suspected drugs & weapons found inside van

Later, the van was believed to have self-skidded at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 and Keat Hong Link.

A search of the van uncovered a knife, a baton, and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old male driver, as well as the TP officer, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the accident at about 5.50pm.

Two people were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The TP officer is currently in stable condition, SPF said.

Driver arrested for multiple offences

The van driver was subsequently arrested for multiple offences, including:

Reckless driving causing hurt

Driving without a valid licence

Driving without valid insurance

Failing to stop when ordered to by a police officer in uniform

Using a forged licence

Possession of scheduled weapons

Various suspected drug-related offences

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Police investigations are ongoing.

