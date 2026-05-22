Man charged in court after allegedly allowing 13 overstayers to stay in Hougang flat

Indian national charged with harbouring 13 overstayers in Hougang flat, faces jail & fine

A 26-year-old Indian national has been charged in court for harbouring 13 overstayers in an Hougang flat after their visit passes had expired.

He was among three people — two Singaporeans and one foreigner — who were charged on Thursday (21 May) for immigration offences, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a media release on the same day.

13 overstayers found in Hougang flat

On 3 March, ICA officers raided a flat in Block 405 Hougang Avenue 10, according to an ICA release the next day.

In the flat, they found 13 Indian nationals who had all overstayed in Singapore after their visit passes had expired.

The immigration offenders comprised 11 men and two women aged between 19 and 44 years old.

They have since been issued with stern warnings, deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Indian national accused of harbouring overstayers in Hougang flat from Dec-March

According to investigations, 26-year-old Kanojiya Riken had allegedly allowed the 13 immigration offenders to stay in the flat for various periods between December 2025 and March 2026.

He allegedly did this without conducting due diligence checks to ensure that they held valid passes to remain in Singapore.

He was also arrested on 3 March, and charged with harbouring immigration offenders on Thursday.

Those found guilty of recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers face between six months and two years in prison, and a fine of up to S$6,000.

If convicted of negligently harbouring overstayers, offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$6,000.

S’porean allegedly employed man whose work permit had expired

Another person charged on Thursday was 37-year-old Singaporean Song Yi Da.

He had employed 39-year-old Indian national Rajappa Raju in his company, Phyllis Engineering Pte Ltd, from 18 Nov 2019 to 10 May 2025.

However, Rajappa’s work permit expired on 10 May 2025, but he remained unlawfully in Singapore after that.

Song allegedly failed to apply for a new work permit for Rajappa and continued to employ Rajappa.

S’porean charged with employing overstayer

Song, he was eventually charged with employing an immigration offender.

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to between six months and two years in prison and fined up to S$6,000.

After Rajappa was arrested, he was issued a stern warning, deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

S’porean allegedly employed man whose work permit & STVP had expired

The third person who was charged on Thursday was 32-year-old Singaporean Suba Priyadarshini d/o Ananthan Jothi.

She had employed 26-year-old Indian national Muniyan Selvaraj Prakash, but allegedly defaulted on levy payments, which resulted in his work permit being cancelled.

Muniyan was then issued a Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP), but Suba reportedly failed to apply successfully for a new work permit before his STVP expired.

His STVP on 24 Feb 2025, and he remained unlawfully in Singapore after that.

Suba purportedly continued to employ him until he was arrested.

S’porean allegedly aided possession of unlawfully altered STVPs

Worse still, Suba allegedly obtained unlawfully altered STVPs.

On four occasions, she also allegedly misled Muniyan into believing that he had a valid pass to remain in Singapore.

After Muniyan was arrested, he was issued a stern warning, deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

As for Suba, she was charged with employing an immigration offender, as well as intentionally aiding the possession of unlawfully altered visit passes.

Landlords must check immigration status of would-be tenants

ICA said it takes “a firm stance” against those who employ or harbour immigration offenders.

Landlords who rent out their premises must check the immigration status of foreign would-be tenants, including checking their original immigration or work pass.

They should also cross-check the particulars on their passes against those on their original passport.

Lastly, they should also verify the pass validity by checking with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for work passes and the ICA for Student’s Passes and Long-Term Visit Passes.

Also read: 2 S’poreans & 1 foreigner charged for harbouring immigration offenders, overstayers jailed & caned

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and Google Maps.