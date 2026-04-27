Geneco is giving away over S$8.8K in electricity rebates & more, new sign-ups save up to S$195

Geneco celebrates 8th anniversary with huge giveaways and cool deals

If there’s one thing all Singaporean households can probably agree on, it’s this: saving money, no matter the amount, always feels like a win. And when it comes to recurring costs like electricity, those savings can really add up over time.

Whether you’re a young couple who just collected the keys to your BTO or the resident budget manager at home, finding ways to stretch your dollar goes a long way.

That’s why the Geneco 8travaganza feels as much like a celebration for customers as it does a milestone marking their eighth anniversary.

From now till 15 June 2026, there are exclusive bill rebates, the lowest 24-month electricity rate, and even a shot at prizes worth over S$8,800.

Win S$800 in Geneco electricity bill rebates, FairPrice vouchers, and more

Both new and existing Geneco customers can take part in the Geneco 8travaganza Grand Giveaway.

Here’s how it works: head to the Geneco mobile app, tap on the 8travaganza Grand Giveaway banner, and select one out of eight prize options. After 15 June 2026, eight winners will be drawn, and each will walk away with their chosen reward.

The prizes are pretty electrifying. You could opt for an S$800 Geneco electricity bill rebate to offset months of utilities, or choose S$800 in FairPrice vouchers to ease your grocery runs.

There’s also an S$800 Chan Brothers travel voucher for that long-overdue getaway, S$800 in eCapitaVouchers or Harvey Norman vouchers for shopping needs, and even an S$800 Plant-A-Tree donation by Geneco, for those who want to give back to the environment.

For families or friend groups who enjoy staycations, there’s even a Mandai Rainforest Resort stay package for seven worth S$2,373, featuring a one-night stay across two Retreat Double Double Rooms with breakfast, as well as Night Safari admission tickets for all seven guests.

Also included is an exclusive Safari Adventure Tour, a two-hour guided experience featuring a meet-and-greet with Sri Nandong, an Asian elephant adopted by Geneco’s parent company, YTL PowerSeraya.

If comfort at home sounds most appealing of all, there’s even an OSIM Invisible Massage Chair worth S$1,698.

Save up to S$195 and enjoy the lowest rate at 28.80¢/kWh for 24 months

Beyond the lucky draw prizes, there are also tangible savings built into the plans themselves.

Opting for a fixed-rate plan offers greater cost certainty, especially amid global uncertainties such as tensions in the Middle East that are currently impacting energy prices, giving households peace of mind against sudden fluctuations.

If switching electricity retailers has been on your to-do list, this is a timely opportunity. The first 888 new sign-ups to Geneco’s Get It Fixed 24 plan can secure the lowest rate in town at just 28.80¢/kWh, with a Price Match Guarantee.

For a limited time, you can also enjoy savings of up to S$195 through stackable rebates as part of Geneco’s anniversary promotion.

Customers who sign up for the Get It Fixed 24 plan can enjoy:

S$100 bill rebate plus S$20 eCapitaVoucher with promo code < GENECO120 >

S$40 off with the exclusive MS News referral code < MSN40 >

For those who prefer a shorter term, the Get It Fixed 12 plan still comes with:

S$15 bill rebate with promo code < GENECO15 >

S$40 off with the exclusive MS News referral code < MSN40 >

For both plans, customers can also choose between a S$35 Maybank Credit Card promotion, a S$20 Citibank Credit Card promotion, 3% cashback with the OCBC 365 Credit Card, or a S$30 Tiger BOSS Debit Card promotion.

Go greener without stretching your budget with 8 months’ free Power Eco Add-on

For households trying to be more environmentally conscious without dramatically increasing costs, there’s another perk.

During the campaign period, both new and existing Geneco customers can enjoy the first eight months of the Power Eco Add-on at no cost as part of their anniversary promotion. Simply opt in via the Self-Service Portal or Geneco Mobile App to get started.

This add-on is Singapore’s first and only customisable green option for electricity plans, allowing customers to choose how much they want to support greener energy efforts, with tiers at 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100%.

Existing users can also upgrade their contribution level during this period, with the first eight months free, allowing them to do more for the environment.

Typically starting from S$1 more per month, it’s designed to make going green more accessible. Terms and conditions apply.

Join the Geneco 8travaganza to win and save big

Between the chance to win prizes worth over S$8,800, stackable rebates of up to S$195, and eight months of free Power Eco Add-on, Geneco’s eighth anniversary campaign offers plenty of value for both existing and new customers.

As Singapore’s No. 1 residential electricity retailer for four consecutive years, it’s a milestone that also reflects the brand’s strong track record with local households.

The Geneco 8travaganza is now on until 15 June 2026, making it a timely opportunity to review your electricity plan and enjoy the anniversary promotions.

It’s also your chance to consider a fixed-rate option for more predictable monthly bills while making the most of these added perks.

To take part in the giveaway, simply download the Geneco mobile app. Find out more about the anniversary deals on Geneco’s official website, and follow them on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Geneco.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve and adapted from Natee Meepian’s Images on Canva and FoToArtist on Canva, for illustration purposes only.