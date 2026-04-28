5 signs of ageing that can catch S’poreans off guard & what to do about them

Thinning hair, scalp imbalances, and other signs of ageing that can sneak up on you

Ageing has a funny way of sneaking up on you. One day you’re staying out till 3am and still waking up fresh-faced for brunch, the next you’re noticing faint lines under your eyes or more hair clogging the shower drain.

There’s also that long-running belief that Asians “age slower”. While that may be true to some extent due to our predisposition for higher collagen density, it doesn’t mean we’re immune.

In reality, when we neglect things like proper hair and scalp care, skincare, and rest, these changes can quietly build up over time. Here are five common signs to look out for, and what you can do about them.

1. Consistently feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep

You skipped the late-night doomscrolling and clocked a solid eight hours of sleep last night. So why did you wake up still feeling groggy and unrested?

The answer lies not just in how long you sleep, but how well you sleep. Research shows that as we age, sleep becomes lighter and more fragmented, with more frequent awakenings and less deep, restorative sleep. This means you can spend enough time in bed but still not get the quality rest your body needs, leading to persistent fatigue.

What to do about it: Prioritise sleep quality by keeping a consistent schedule, limiting caffeine later in the day, reducing screen time before bed, and building a wind-down routine.

2. A slower metabolism than before

That lingering fatigue can also tie in to another common change: a slowing metabolism. When you were younger, you could eat pretty much whatever you wanted without much thought. Now, it may feel like your body has suddenly changed, with weight creeping up more easily or taking more effort to maintain your usual shape.

This is linked to shifts in muscle mass, hormones, and how efficiently your body uses energy. As muscle mass declines, your body burns fewer calories at rest.

What to do about it: Support your metabolism with consistent movement. Incorporate strength training, prioritise protein and fibre, and stay active throughout the day rather than relying on occasional workouts.

3. Skin that looks dull, with fine lines and slight sagging

Skin is often one of the earliest visible indicators of ageing. Your complexion may look less bright, makeup doesn’t sit as well, and faint lines begin to appear around the eyes or mouth. Over time, skin also loses firmness, feeling less bouncy and looking slightly less lifted.

This is due to reduced collagen and elastin production, along with slower cell turnover and lower oil production, all of which contribute to dullness and loss of elasticity.

What to do about it: Support your skin with daily sunscreen, skincare containing ingredients like retinol or vitamin C, and proper hydration to maintain a smoother, more radiant appearance.

4. Significantly thinner hair that’s more noticeable

It’s not just white hair. If you’ve recently looked back at an old photo and noticed your hairline used to look more filled in, with more volume and less scalp showing through while your ponytail now feels less thick or your usual hairstyle just looks flatter, it could be a sign that your hair is thinning.

While genetics play a role, factors like stress, diet, environmental exposure, and scalp health can speed things up. And in Singapore’s heat and humidity, excess oil, sweat, and buildup can further disrupt the scalp environment and affect hair growth.

What to do about it: Focus on keeping your scalp healthy with proper, targeted care. Getting your scalp analysed professionally can also help identify the root of the problem, so you’re not left guessing or trying multiple products that may end up stressing the scalp further and making matters worse.

5. A scalp that’s suddenly oilier or drier, leading to more issues

You might notice your scalp behaving unpredictably. Some days it feels greasy by noon, while on others it’s tight, itchy, or flaky.

That’s because your scalp ages just like the skin on your face. As we get older, sebum production becomes less consistent, while the skin itself grows drier and more sensitive. Singapore’s humid climate certainly doesn’t help, as this imbalance is often worsened by sweat and product buildup, leading to irritation, dandruff, and even poorer hair growth over time.

What to do about it: Instead of just masking symptoms, focus on rebalancing your scalp so you can address the root cause more effectively.

TrichoKare’s Scalp Purifying Therapy can help fight hair- and scalp-related issues

As much as we can try to prevent it, some concerns do need a little extra help. When issues persist, it’s worth seeking professional treatment to properly assess and restore your scalp condition.

If hair thinning or ongoing scalp issues are your main concern, TrichoKare’s Scalp Purifying Therapy tackles them at the literal root with a targeted, step-by-step approach tailored to each individual.

To better understand your scalp condition, every session begins with a pre-treatment scalp scan, where consultants use 200x magnification to closely analyse your scalp and identify underlying concerns before recommending a customised plan.

The treatment then moves into a customised European Herbal Scalp Masque, designed to remove excess sebum and unclog pores while delivering deep nourishment.

Premium European herbs like Tea Tree help soothe itchiness and control oil, while Magnolia works to protect and enhance overall scalp health. This step is paired with a head massage to boost absorption into the scalp and improve circulation.

After a thorough wash with TrichoKare’s best-selling Nourishing Hair Bath shampoo, a customised treatment essence is applied via NanoMist spray, allowing the nutrients to penetrate more effectively into the scalp.

This blend includes ingredients such as Saw Palmetto to slow thinning, Calendula to calm irritation, and Nettle to strengthen and hydrate the hair.

Next, Low-Light Therapy helps to rebalance the scalp’s pH levels, detoxify buildup, and support healthier hair growth.

The session wraps up with a post-treatment scalp scan, so you can see the visible improvements one session makes.

Try the Scalp Purifying Therapy at just S$48 nett

By targeting the scalp at its root, TrichoKare’s Scalp Purifying Therapy doesn’t just address surface-level issues, but helps create the right conditions for healthier, stronger hair over time.

For those dealing with thinning hair or an imbalanced scalp, it’s one way to stay ahead of these common signs of ageing before they become more pronounced.

If you’re keen to give it a try, TrichoKare is currently offering a 2.5-hour trial of the award-winning treatment at only S$48 nett. This trial is valued at S$556 and comes with complimentary hair care products, including a Nourishing Hair Bath shampoo and CompleteKare Mask conditioner, with a total worth of S$45.

You can book your trial here or WhatsApp 9150 8891 with the promo code <MSN> to secure your slot.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with TK TrichoKare.

Featured image adapted from rattanakun on Canva, Sebastian Moldoveanu’s Images on Canva, and Jay_Zynism from Getty Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.