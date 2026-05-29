Japan Airlines cabin attendant allegedly drinks alcohol before shift, causing 40-minute flight delay

Japan Airlines flight delayed after cabin attendant allegedly drinks alcohol before shift

Japan Airlines (JAL) has banned its cabin crew from consuming alcohol during layovers. This is after a crew member reportedly drank alcohol before her shift.

Last Saturday (23 May), flight JL252 from Hiroshima Airport to Tokyo Haneda Airport, scheduled for 7.40am, was delayed by 42 minutes.

A total of 186 passengers were affected.

Had a drink less than 12 hours before reporting for duty

The attendant had reportedly consumed more alcohol than company rules allowed during the night prior, drinking with a colleague at a hotel lounge while on a layover.

Initially testing positive during a self-examination, she kept the result to herself and went to the airport, only to test positive again upon arrival.

The airline prevented her from boarding and called in backup staff.

The colleague, who was unwell, also did not board the flight.

Under JAL’s policy, crew members are strictly prohibited from consuming alcohol within 12 hours of reporting for duty.

JAL has banned cabin crew from consuming alcohol during layovers

Following the incident, officials from Japan’s transport ministry conducted on-site inspections of JAL on 28 May.

Investigators interviewed those involved and reviewed company documents to examine the circumstances of the delay and assess JAL’s measures to prevent recurrence.

JAL stated it is taking the matter and the resulting loss of public trust seriously.

The airline has now prohibited cabin crew from consuming alcohol at hotels or other locations during layovers before flights.

Similar incidents took place last year

This is not the first time JAL has faced controversies regarding crew members over alcohol-related incidents.

In August 2025, a male captain on an international flight drank excessively before a return service, prompting a formal warning from the transport ministry.

A separate incident in 2025 saw a JAL flight, from Honolulu bound for Japan, delayed for over 18 hours after alcohol was detected on the pilot.

Also read: Airline captain in Japan indicted for using his authority to sexually harass flight attendant, doesn’t lose his job



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Featured image adapted from cottonbro studio on Pexels, for illustration purposes only, and Japan Airlines on Facebook.