S’pore domestic helper allegedly works almost 18 hours daily, must be home by 5pm on off days to do housework

Singapore domestic helper allegedly works almost 18 hours daily, has to work on off days too

A migrant domestic helper in Singapore has shared her experience of allegedly having to work almost 18 hours daily.

She is also reportedly expected to work on her off days, too.

Domestic helper has to work on off days

In a Complaint Singapore Facebook group post last Sunday (24 May), the helper claimed that she works from 6am until around 11.30pm daily in a three-storey house.

During the interview process, her employer had allegedly promised that she would only need to return by 5pm on her rest days to feed the dog and wash dishes.

“Now, it has only been a little over a month since I arrived, and things have already changed,” she said.

Instead of only light duties, she claimed that she was also made to carry out additional housework.

“I shouldn’t have to ask for the right to fully rest on my day off,” the helper shared in the post.

Lack of empathy for domestic helpers

The Original Poster (OP) also expressed frustration over what she described as a lack of respect and empathy towards migrant domestic workers.

“We may have chosen this kind of work because of language limitations, but we are still human beings,” she said.

She also questioned whether employers should assign work more reasonably to protect workers’ long-term physical and mental well-being.

The post further alleged that many domestic workers remain silent even when they feel they are being treated unfairly.

The OP also claimed employers who frequently replace helpers face little accountability.

It feels like only [domestic] workers are being controlled and suppressed.

Netizens empathise with helper

Her post has since drawn reactions online, with some netizens expressing sympathy and urging her to seek help from authorities.

A netizen advised the helper to report her employer and keep records and videos for evidence.

A commenter agreed, urging the helper to report the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) or the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME).

A Facebook user, who is also a domestic helper, mentioned that they, too, had a similar experience with an employer in Singapore.

Another netizen suggested speaking to the employer first and reporting to MOM if nothing changes.

Helpers entitled to one rest day per week

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) guidelines, employers and migrant domestic workers are encouraged to mutually agree on adequate rest arrangements and working conditions.

MOM says that all migrant domestic workers are entitled to one rest day per week.

If the helper agrees to work on her rest day, she must receive at least one day’s salary as compensation.

However, the helper must still have at least one rest day each month that cannot be replaced with compensation.

Also read: S’pore employer perplexed by helper requesting to return to home country after 1 week of employment

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