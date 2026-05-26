23-year-old man jailed for having sex with underage girl in ViVoCity nursing room, resulting in pregnancy

Man gets underage girl pregnant after sexual intercourse inside ViVoCity nursing room, gets jailed

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 months’ jail after having sex with an underage girl in a nursing room at ViVocity shopping mall, resulting in her pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

According to the State Courts’ documents, the man pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 16.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on 12 June last year inside a nursing room on the second floor of VivoCity, reports 8world.

Two met on Telegram when girl was 14 years old

It was revealed that the victim and the defendant first met in 2024 through a Telegram group for an online game.

At the time, the girl was only 14 years old and still a secondary school student.

The two kept in touch for a period before losing contact.

In May 2025, the man messaged the girl, asking if she would like to reconnect.

After she agreed, they began holding hands and going out on dates. The couple officially established their romantic relationship on 10 June.

Sexual encounter took place inside nursing room

Two days later, at around 7pm on 12 June, the couple went to VivoCity to spend time together.

During their conversation, the man talked about his past sexual experiences with his ex-girlfriend.

Upon hearing this, the girl remarked that she wanted to try it as well.

The defendant then led her to a nursing room on the second floor of the shopping mall, where they engaged in sexual intercourse.

Pregnancy and subsequent abortion

More than two months later, the girl’s school teacher discovered her relationship with the defendant and notified her mother.

Her mother immediately took her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) for a medical examination, only to discover that her daughter was pregnant.

Ultimately, the girl underwent an abortion in early Sept 2025, and DNA testing later confirmed the defendant was the biological father.

Following the procedure, the girl required multiple follow-up consultations, accumulating S$1,120 in medical expenses.

Defendant sentenced to 15 months in jail

During mitigation, the defendant admitted his wrongdoing and expressed willingness to compensate the victim for her medical bills.

The judge ultimately sentenced him to 15 months’ imprisonment.

Also read: S’porean man jailed 1.5 years for paying 16-year-old ‘sugar baby’ for sex



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from ViVoCity Singapore on Facebook and MS News.