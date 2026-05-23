Man in Thailand arrested for forcing 13–year–old girl to smoke cannabis before sexually assaulting her

Man forces 13–year–old girl to consume cannabis and sexually assaults her

A 37-year-old man in Thailand was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after forcing her to consume cannabis.

The arrest was made at 12.30pm on Friday (22 May) in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang District.

Used knife to threaten girl while sexually assaulting her

Earlier, the girl’s mother filed a complaint at the Chokchai Police Station.

According to her, the suspect, identified as Satja (transliterated from Thai), had lured her 13-year-old daughter into his room to consume cannabis.

While she was under the influence, he sexually assaulted her and recorded the act on video.

He reportedly threatened the girl with a knife during the assaults, forcing her to comply.

Committed the offence four times

Satja successfully committed the offence on four occasions.

However, on his fifth attempt, the girl refused.

Upset, he physically assaulted her, punching her once on the shoulder before throwing a plastic chair at her leg, and kicking her.

Police confirmed that the girl was not seriously injured.

Impersonated another person to work as private-hire rider

A police investigation revealed that Satja was working a shift as a private-hire driver when he first met the girl.

It’s also found that he had used another person’s online account to work as a private-hire rider, as he did not have a driver’s license.

Suspect to face legal proceedings

The police coordinated with relevant agencies to assist the victim further.

After the arrest, the suspect was later taken to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Also read: Emergency rescuer in Thailand confesses to sexually assaulting actress suffering medical episode

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Featured image adapted from Matichon Online.