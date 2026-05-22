Man in Thailand assaults his mother out of frustration after being rejected from ordination by abbot

Man attacks his own mother after abbot wouldn’t ordain him

A man violently attacked his mother inside a temple in Phayao, Thailand, on Wednesday (20 May) after being told he could not be ordained as a monk.

The incident occurred at around 2.39pm at Sa Nuea Temple in Chiang Muan District and was captured in full on CCTV.

Man lost his temper with his mother

According to Thairath, Abbot Athikan Sayan Khantithammo of Sa Nuea Temple said the man arrived at the temple carrying a traditional floral offering tray to request ordination.

The abbot refused, explaining that all candidates must pass a formal screening and background check before being accepted.

The rejection enraged the man. His mother, who had followed him into the temple grounds, tried to intervene.

CCTV footage shows the man chasing, punching, and kicking his mother across the temple courtyard as she fled for safety.

Taken to hospital for psychiatric evaluation

Abbot Athikan immediately alerted the local village chief and police.

Authorities arrived shortly after, detaining the suspect and taking him to Chiang Muan Hospital for physical and psychiatric evaluation.

History of drug abuse and mental health issues