S’porean man exposes alleged PropNex director for unethically selling Pokémon cards, threatens him with dead brother’s ghost

Woman identified as PropNex marketing director called out over Pokémon card auction dispute, later says her dead brother may ‘haunt’ buyer

A dispute over the sale of a Pokémon trading card in a Singapore Facebook group has gone viral after a woman identified by netizens as a PropNex marketing director allegedly threatened another user with her deceased brother “haunting” him.

The saga began on 9 May, when a Facebook user shared screenshots accusing the seller of running a confusing auction for a rare Pikachu Grey Felt Hat card.

According to his post, the seller had opened an auction in one group while simultaneously selling what appeared to be the same card in another group.

“She [opens an] auction in one group & in another group, she [sells] the same card for a [certain] price,” he wrote.

He added that he had been the leading bidder at the listed reserve price (RP) of S$1,588.88 before discovering that the card had apparently been sold elsewhere.

Seller allegedly said reserve price alone did not guarantee release

Screenshots showed a woman posting in the Singapore Pokémon TCG group about a “Sealed Pikachu Grey Felt Hat #85”.

The post included a disclaimer noting that the card may not be released if the bidding price did not meet the retail price (RP) or was too far from the buyout price (BO).

According to the Original Poster (OP), he was the leading bidder at S$1,588.88.

He also privately messaged the lady to clarify if she would release it at the retail price, which was his bid.

The lady responded that she would “confirm release” it at S$1,888.88, which the OP refused.

The seller stood firm and replied that she had “already mentioned RP”.

After he indicated that negotiations were “confusing”, she apologised and encouraged him to bid, claiming market prices had increased again.

Seller defended herself in comments section

In response to the buyer’s Facebook post, the seller defended her actions in the comments.

She highlighted the disclaimer in her listing, commenting: “Never read my description, [that is your] problem.”

She also lashed out at commenters criticising her.

She alleged that she was not posting the same card in two groups, but rather had two of the same card.

Man later shares alleged ‘haunt you’ message from PropNex director

The dispute resurfaced on 16 May when the OP uploaded another post referencing the earlier incident.

The screenshots showed the seller allegedly sending him another message saying: “You better delete the post within 24 hours. My brother just passed on, if not, I make sure I ask him to haunt you [sic].”

The alleged message quickly drew reactions from other Facebook users, many of whom expressed disbelief at the escalation.

Commenters later shared screenshots appearing to show the seller identifying herself as a marketing director at PropNex on her Facebook profile.

Another screenshot posted in the comments appeared to show her receiving a “Super Platinum Achiever” award on 3 May.

In checks done by MS News on 19 May, her Facebook profile showed that she was a Marketing Director at PropNex Singapore.

MS News has reached out to PropNex for comments.

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Featured image adapted from Amazon Singapore and Singapore Pokémon TCG on Facebook.