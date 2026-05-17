58-year-old woman dies after accident with car along Lavender Street, driver arrested

Passers-by perform CPR on woman after car accident along Lavender Street

A 58-year-old woman died on Sunday (17 May) afternoon after being involved in an accident with a car along Lavender Street.

Footage of the aftermath posted in a Telegram channel for motorists showed several passers-by providing assistance to the female pedestrian.

Crowd gathers to help stricken woman at Lavender junction

According to the clips, the crowd had gathered around the victim, who lay at the junction of Lavender Street and Kallang Bahru.

Some of them were holding umbrellas to shield her from the sun.

A person appeared to be performing cardiopulmunary resuscitation (CPR) on her.

There was also a trail of blood on the road.

Nearby was a car that had stopped, facing against the flow of traffic.

Some debris was scattered on the road behind the car.

Another car stopped along Lavender Street, allegedly after hitting woman

A photo posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed another car, a Honda, which had stopped a few metres away along Lavender Street.

Its front was damaged, with its hood bent out of shape and its licence plate fallen off. A police motorcycle was behind it.

Another photo of the car posted by Singapura Channel revealed that its driver’s door had been left open.

SG Road Vigilante also shared a photo of a dislodged licence plate that was purported to be from the Honda, as well as a young man who was allegedly the driver.

The caption claimed that the Honda had tried to flee after hitting the pedestrian, but broke down farther along Lavender Street.

Members of the public then allegedly detained the driver till the police arrived.

Woman dies in hospital, car driver arrested for dangerous driving causing death

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 12.30pm on 17 May.

It took place at the junction of Kallang Bahru and Lavender Street, in the direction of Balestier Road, and involved two cars and a pedestrian.

A 58-year-old female pedestrian was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, she subsequently passed away, SPF added.

Additionally, a 31-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Pedestrian killed in AMK after car drives off road into HDB courtyard, driver arrested

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and Singapura Channel on Facebook.