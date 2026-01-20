Pedestrian killed in AMK after car drives off road into HDB courtyard, driver arrested

Driver arrested after car veers into pedestrian footpath in AMK, leaving one person dead

A car crash in Ang Mo Kio (AMK) on the evening of 19 Jan claimed the life of a pedestrian after the vehicle veered off the road and struck the victim.

A video of the aftermath of the incident showed that the car had driven off the road into an HDB courtyard area, hitting the victim on the way.

Driver loses control and crashes into HDB courtyard

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the incident occurred at around 8.30pm on 19 Jan.

The video following the incident, posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, showed that the involved car had driven off the road at the T-junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Avenue 4.

The car then spun 180 degrees and crossed a pedestrian footpath before coming to a stop between Blocks 230 and 231.

Numerous police officers cordoned off the surrounding area while investigating.

Witnesses also spotted several police cars parked on the road nearby.

The involved car suffered serious damage to its front and had its driver’s side door open.

Metal debris from the car had also scattered all over the area from the accident.

Pedestrian dies after being taken to hospital

While the victim could not be seen in the video, the police and SCDF told MS News that a 59-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

The police arrested the 50-year-old male driver for dangerous driving, causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook and Facebook.