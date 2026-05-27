Dog left in parked truck in US accidentally fires shotgun at woman waiting at traffic light

Dog in US accidentally fires shotgun from inside a truck, hits woman in the arm

On Saturday (23 May), a dog inside a truck parked at a convenience store in the United States accidentally fired a shotgun.

Though a pellet hit her arm, her injury was not life-threatening, and she received treatment at the hospital for her injuries.

Authorities initially got reports of a BB gun

At 12.07pm, police in Nebraska received reports of a person shot by a BB gun at a convenience store.

However, on their way to investigate, they were told that the shot was actually from a shotgun.

After arriving at the convenience store, they discovered a truck with a damaged passenger-side door that was consistent with a shotgun blast.

Police said the shotgun fired when the dog, which the owner had left in the vehicle, hopped from one side to the other.

In doing so, the dog accidentally triggered the shotgun, which had a live shell in the chamber.

Woman hit by shotgun sent to hospital

While this was happening, a woman had been waiting at a nearby traffic light.

At the stop, she had her arm outside of the car, with the windows rolled down.

One of the pellets from the shotgun ended up hitting her in the arm.

Her injury was reportedly not life-threatening.

One of her family members transported her to Regional West Medical Center to get her wounds tended.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

They also warned the public that it is illegal to travel with a loaded shotgun in their vehicle.

Also read: 58-year-old woman dies after accident with car along Lavender Street, driver arrested



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Featured image adapted from andresr on Canva and mariakraynova on Canva. Images are for illustrative purposes only.