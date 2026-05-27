25-year-old man charged after 39 etomidate vape pods found during raid at Punggol

Man charged for allegedly trafficking etomidate vape pods

The court charged a 25-year-old man on 19 May for allegedly trafficking of etomidate vaporiser pods under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993 (TVCA).

HSA seized 39 vapes at his residence in Punggol

On 17 May, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at Muhammad Danial Bin Mohd Shahri’s residence in Punggol.

Officers seized 39 vapes, and HSA confirmed through lab testing that these contain etomidate.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Suspect remanded to assist with inquiries

Authorities remanded the suspect for one week for him to assist with further inquiries.

The court heard the case again on 26 May and adjourned it to 21 July.

HSA emphasised that it treats the trafficking of etomidate and similar substances seriously.

He faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and 15 strokes of cane

Under the TVCA, etomidate and its analogues are classified as Specified Psychoactive Substances.

Convicted importers may face three to 20 years’ imprisonment and 5 to 15 strokes of the cane.

Suppliers face two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

Authorities continue to investigate to identify possible links to wider distribution networks.

Also read: S’porean driver arrested after vapes & duty-unpaid cigarettes found in Mercedes at Woodlands Checkpoint



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Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority (HSA).