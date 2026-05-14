S’porean driver arrested after vapes & duty-unpaid cigarettes found in Mercedes at Woodlands Checkpoint

Over 20 vapes & 5 cartons of cigarettes found in Mercedes driven by S’porean man

A 36-year-old male Singaporean driver was arrested after e-vaporisers, or vapes, and duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in his Mercedes at Woodlands Checkpoint.

He was attempting to enter Singapore via the Singapore-registered car, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Thursday (14 May).

On 1 May, ICA Search and Examination officers directed the Mercedes for enhanced checks.

During the inspection, more than 20 vapes and related components were found hidden in a black plastic bag.

Further searches uncovered more than five cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes that were hidden in the passenger seat and boot of the car.

Driver arrested for alleged smuggling attempt

The male driver was subsequently arrested for the alleged attempt to smuggle vapes and duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA pledged that it would continue to uphold its mission of keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure while facilitating trade and travel.

Offence to import both vapes & duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act, importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components is an offence.

If convicted, offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

According to Singapore Customs, those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Also read: S’porean arrested after vapes & duty-unpaid cigarettes found in his bag at Woodlands Checkpoint



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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.