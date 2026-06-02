LTA posts reminder for active mobility device rules starting 1 June, netizens push for more enforcement

Land Transport Authority reminds public of new Active Mobility rules, netizens seek greater enforcement

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has reminded active mobility device users about rule changes that took effect on 1 June.

In responses, some netizens have said stricter enforcement is needed to ensure compliance.

New Active Mobility rules kick in

In a Facebook reel posted on Monday (1 June), LTA recapped the latest regulations affecting users of personal mobility aids (PMAs), mobility scooters and e-scooters.

Under the new rules, motorised PMAs are now subject to a reduced speed limit of 6km/h when travelling on public paths.

Previously, motorised PMAs were set at a speed limit of 10km/h.

In addition, PMAs used on public transport and public paths must comply with specified size and weight limits.

LTA also reminded mobility scooter users that they must have a valid Certificate of Medical Need unless they qualify for an exemption.

According to LTA, users can obtain the certification from their regular doctor, a general practitioner or an occupational therapist.

Retailers have more responsibilities

Only registered mobility scooters bearing both a registration mark and an identification mark can be displayed, advertised or sold.

Before completing a sale, retailers must verify that the buyer has a valid Certificate of Medical Need or is exempt from the requirement.

For registered mobility scooters, ownership must also be successfully transferred before the sale is finalised.

LTA also reminded the public that keeping a non-UL2272-certified e-scooter is an offence.

Those found guilty can face fines of up to S$2,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both.

Netizens call for stronger enforcement

While many welcomed the updated rules, some netizens questioned whether they would be effectively enforced.

A netizen felt that the most important issue is the enforcement of the new rules by the authorities.

A commenter agreed, suggesting that LTA should employ “social ambassadors” to help with enforcement.

A Facebook user also pointed out that LTA will need “a lot of manpower to enforce this”.

Another netizen proposed tagging the certificates to a user’s Singpass instead to prevent misuse.

Those seeking more information on the new rules can also visit LTA’s active mobility website.

Also read: LTA uncovers 477 offences & seizes 178 devices in crackdown on errant active mobility users

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.