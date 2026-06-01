Man sent to hospital after fire engulfs BMW along SLE, driver assisting police investigations

Man sent to hospital after BMW bursts into flames along SLE, driver assisting investigations

A 34-year-old male passenger was sent to the hospital after a car he was in caught fire along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Monday (1 June).

Footage posted in a Telegram chat group for motorists showed the black BMW engulfed in flames.

Skid marks trail behind BMW on fire along SLE

According to the clip, recorded by a passing motorcyclist, a tall plume of black smoke could be seen from metres away.

As the motorcyclist approached, a police car was observed to be parked on the chevron markings at a safe distance behind the burning vehicle.

Black skid marks could be seen trailing behind the BMW, which had stopped across a merging lane in the middle of the SLE.

Apart from being covered in flames. the BMW’s bumper had fallen off due to the crash.

As the motorcyclist passed, a small explosion occurred.

LTA advises motorists to avoid 3 lanes

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 8.16am that the accident had occurred along the SLE in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), after the Tampines Expressway (TPE) exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 4 and 5.

Just 8 minutes later, LTA expanded the advisory to cover lanes 3, 4 and 5.

Car fire extinguished by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 8.15am on 1 June.

It took place along the SLE in the direction of the BKE, and involved a car that was believed to have self-skidded.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it extinguished the car fire with a water jet.

Male passenger sent to hospital, female driver assisting probe

After the accident, a 34-year-old male car passenger was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

SCDF said he was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Additionally, a 26-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: BMW catches fire at Pasir Ris Mall carpark, members of public help put out flames

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and Singapura Channel on Facebook.