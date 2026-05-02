BMW catches fire at Pasir Ris Mall carpark, members of public help put out flames

BMW catches fire at Pasir Ris Mall

A black BMW sedan caught fire in the underground carpark of Pasir Ris Mall on Friday (1 May).

This prompted a swift response from some members of the public, who managed to put out the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing fire alarms and seeing smoke

The incident occurred on Friday evening, and several mall-goers noted that they heard multiple fire alarms ringing.

Concurrently, fire curtains were deployed, blocking some of the escalators in the mall.

Others outside the mall noticed police cars and fire trucks in the area.

One witness recounted that they saw smoke coming out of the BMW’s hood, which quickly drew attention and caused concern among nearby shoppers.

Car seen covered with fire extinguisher residue

Photos and videos shared online showed the BMW parked in the basement carpark with its trunk and side door open.

The video shows the vehicle covered with white powder, likely from fire extinguisher residue during the incident.

In addition, several firefighters were seen gathered in front of the car with a hose.

Members of public extinguished fire

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to a fire at around 7.35pm at 7 Pasir Ris Central.

The fire involved a car located in a basement two carpark.

SCDF confirmed that the flames were extinguished by members of the public using fire extinguishers before their arrival.

Authorities reported no injuries in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Also read: Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Lower Delta Road, witnesses help extinguish flames

