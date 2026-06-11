S’pore households to receive S$500 CDC Vouchers from 11 June

Singapore households to receive S$500 CDC Vouchers from 11 June, vouchers valid until 31 Dec 2027

Eligible households in Singapore will receive S$500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers from 11 June, with no application required under the latest nationwide support scheme.

“The distribution of the CDC vouchers was brought forward from January 2027, in light of the developing situation in the Middle East and its impact on cost pressures,” a Facebook post by the Ministry of Finance published on 11 June said.

The vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants, hawker centres, and supermarkets, with the value split evenly to support everyday household spending, according to a press release seen by MS News.

The vouchers are available to all Singaporean households with at least one Singapore Citizen. Each qualifying household will receive S$500 in total.

The amount is divided equally:

S$250 for use at participating heartland merchants and hawkers

S$250 for use at participating supermarkets

How to claim the CDC Vouchers

Households do not need to submit any application.

Instead, one household member must claim on behalf of the household via the official RedeemSG portal.

Visit go.gov.sg/cdcv Select “CDC Vouchers 2026 (June)” Log in using Singpass Receive a voucher link via SMS from “gov.sg” Share the SMS link with other household members

After that, users can select the voucher type and generate a QR code to present at participating merchants for payment.

Only one household member is required to complete the claim process.

How to use the vouchers

Once claimed, the vouchers can be spent by scanning a QR code at participating outlets.

Residents can check eligible merchants and supermarkets via the official CDC vouchers website.

Those without a smartphone or Singpass can seek help at their nearest Community Centre or Community Club (CC).

Alternatively, they can contact the People’s Association (PA) at 6225 5322.

Seniors and persons with disabilities will be provided with priority assistance.

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Featured image adapted from Ministry of Finance (Singapore) on Facebook and courtesy of the Community Development Council.