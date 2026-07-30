IMM & Westgate have up to 90% off brands like Calvin Klein, kate spade & more for 5 days only

Snag branded finds, gadgets, and more for up to 90% off at West The Sale

Pricey as they can be, branded items are often worth the investment for their distinctive designs and quality craftsmanship. And let’s be honest: slipping on something from a favourite label can sometimes give you that little confidence boost you need to take on the day.

Now, imagine scoring a few items from your wish list at a fraction of their usual prices.

From 6 to 10 Aug 2026, IMM and Westgate will be hosting West The Sale, a five-day mega shopping event featuring discounts of up to 90%, exclusive brand offers, and additional shopping rewards.

Here’s a preview of the deals worth keeping on your radar.

Upgrade your wardrobe at IMM

Fashion-loving bargain hunters will have plenty to browse at IMM’s outlet stores, from everyday basics to statement-making pieces.

Known for its clean, minimalist staples, from iconic logo underwear to cool-crowd denim, Calvin Klein Outlet (#01-120) will be offering up to 80% off, plus an additional 30% off when you purchase five items.

For something bolder and more feminine, browse iROO Outlet (#01-112) for playful frills, shimmering sequins, and intricate details made for those who like their outfits with extra drama. Its pieces will be going for up to 70% off, with a complimentary leopard-print canvas tote when you spend at least S$200.

A wider mix of designer labels awaits at Outlet by Club 21 (#01-123), where discounts of up to 88% when you purchase three or more items can have you looking like you stepped off the runway without the runway price tag.

Speaking of steps, Sperry Outlet’s (#01-124) classic boat shoes and other men’s and women’s footwear will be going for up to 70% off, plus an additional 10% off selected items.

Complete the look with bags and accessories

Those on the hunt for a new bag will also be spoilt for choice at IMM.

Whether you need a roomy tote for work or a smaller piece to strut around with on your days off, head to FURLA Outlet (#01-122) for up to 70% off storewide, an additional 25% off when you purchase three items, and selected pieces at just S$199.

If quirky and colourful statement bags are more your style, kate spade new york Outlet (#01-109) is offering 61% off all handbags. And don’t say we bojio: there will also be exclusive special buys available during the sale.

Prefer bags with a more polished, sophisticated look? Michael Kors by BuyBye Valiram Fashion Outlet (#01-105/125) has a range of classic designs for up to 60% off, plus an additional 20% off when you purchase at least two items. Consider it a good excuse to bring Mum along for a shopping date.

Of course, no outfit is complete without accessories. Start a charm collection that reflects your personality at PANDORA Outlet (#01-124B), where themed designs let you mix, match, and tell your own story, all at up to 70% off storewide.

Those after pieces that balance style and function can also enjoy up to 65% off selected watches, bags, and leather goods at Watch Station International & Fossil Outlet (#01-85) during West The Sale.

Balance function and style with cool activewear

You can also level up your workout or laid-back weekend wardrobe with deals on activewear and footwear brands at IMM.

Champion Outlet (#02-19), instantly recognisable by its iconic ‘C’ emblem, is offering up to 30% off storewide, along with 61% off its Denim Jeans Capsule Collection, designed to complement everything from active lifestyles to weekend lounging.

For those serious about taking their game to the next level, LI-NING (#02-20) blends performance-driven running and basketball gear with bold, fashion-forward designs. All products will be going for up to 70% off, so you can chase your next personal best without sacrificing style.

To browse several popular running brands in one place, hop over to Running Lab Outlet (#02-10), which carries ASICS, HOKA, New Balance, OOFOS, and more. Shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off, plus an additional 10% off selected products.

Meanwhile, prepare for wet weather and the muddy puddles it leaves behind with Hunter Outlet’s (#01-113) iconic Wellington boots. Pairing practical rain-ready protection with the festival cool Kate Moss famously popularised at Glastonbury, the boots will be going for up to 60% off, plus an additional 5% off when you purchase two or more items.

For a broader range of footwear, ECCO Outlet (#01-117) has polished shoes for the office, as well as sandals built for clocking 20,000 steps on your next holiday. Selected styles will be going for up to 50% off, plus an additional 30% off when you purchase three items.

There will also be winterwear on sale for your next cold-weather getaway. Outerwear, bottoms, and accessories from COLDWEAR Outlet (#02-39) will be going for up to 70% off, while every third item will enjoy an additional 30% off. With your winter wardrobe sorted for less, you can stay cosy without giving your bank account the chills.

More West The Sale deals await at Westgate

Still in the mood to keep the shopping frenzy going? West The Sale doesn’t end at IMM. Simply follow the sheltered J-Walk pedestrian network to Westgate, where even more deals await across fashion, electronics, and home essentials.

You’ll also find a Calvin Klein boutique here (#01-44), where you can enjoy 20% off when you purchase two items, plus receive a denim apron when you spend S$250 nett.

At FILA (#01-41), you can pick up chunky sneakers and casual outfits at 20% off when you buy four or more items.

In sunny Singapore, protecting your eyes from the glare is always a good idea. Pick up a stylish pair of shades at Spectacle Hut (#B1-33/34), where selected styles will be going for up to 50% off, plus an additional 10% off when you purchase at least two items.

Beyond fashion, Westgate will also have plenty for tech lovers and aspiring home improvers.

Sony (#01-39) is offering an additional 10% off selected headphones, earbuds, and portable speakers, so you can tune out the bustle whether you’re relaxing at home or braving the MRT during peak hour.

From personal tech, the deals extend to bigger-ticket upgrades for the home. Harvey Norman (#B1-38/39) will be offering up to 60% off selected items, making this a good opportunity to finally stop putting off that long-overdue home upgrade.

Convinced your little one is Singapore’s next piano prodigy? Selected Dexibell piano models at Pianoland (#03-34) will also be going for up to 35% off, giving them plenty of opportunities to practise at home and channel their inner Mozart or Beethoven.

Unlock even more rewards at West The Sale

The brand discounts are only part of the savings, as shoppers can also unlock exclusive eVouchers and spending rewards throughout West The Sale.

Before the event, enter the reward code <WESTSALE> on the CapitaStar app to redeem exclusive brand eVouchers worth over S$800, valid for use from 6 to 31 Aug 2026, unless otherwise stated.

From 6 to 10 Aug 2026, your spending can also earn you additional eCapitaVouchers:

Spend S$400 at participating IMM outlet stores to receive an S$50 eCapitaVoucher

Spend an additional S$300 at participating IMM outlet stores to receive another S$50 eCapitaVoucher, bringing your total reward to S$100

Spend S$250 at participating Westgate retail stores to receive an S$30 eCapitaVoucher

Each reward is limited to one redemption per member per day, while stocks last.

Once your shopping bags are full, refuel at participating food and beverage outlets and receive a 10% rebate in STAR$.

Simply spend S$80 at participating IMM or Westgate stores to unlock the dining offer, which is capped at a S$500 transaction and limited to the first 1,200 redemptions.

With limited rewards up for grabs, it pays to plan your shopping route before West The Sale runs from 6 to 10 Aug 2026. Bargain hunting is serious business, after all.

IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily (individual store hours may vary)

Nearest MRT station: Jurong East

Westgate

Address: 3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily (individual store hours may vary)

Nearest MRT station: Jurong East

For more information and updates, visit the official West The Sale campaign page, follow IMM on Facebook and Instagram, and follow Westgate on Facebook and Instagram.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with IMM and Westgate.

Featured image by MSN. Photography by Wani Khan.