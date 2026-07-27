Harvey Norman throwing 2-day kopitiam party with free local delights, big discounts & sure-win prizes

Harvey Norman’s The Kopitiam Party has live cooking demos, singing performances, exclusive deals, and more

National Day celebrations in Singapore usually come with a few familiar favourites: the annual parade and fireworks, red-and-white outfits, patriotic anthems we know by heart, and community events serving plenty of local food to keep the festive mood going.

This year, Harvey Norman is adding another stop to the festive itinerary with The Kopitiam Party, a two-day celebration happening at its Millenia Walk Flagship Store on 1 and 2 Aug 2026.

Besides exclusive discounts on electrical appliances, IT products, furniture, and bedding, visitors can look forward to a full kopitiam-inspired experience featuring complimentary local treats, live cooking demonstrations, performances, and sure-win prizes.

Watch local favourites come to life with the latest kitchen appliances

Anyone whose kitchen repertoire still revolves around instant noodles and fried eggs can pick up a few new tricks — and discover the tools that could make them easier to master — at the event.

Harvey Norman will be showcasing small kitchen appliances designed to make meal preparation quicker and more convenient, while helping home cooks achieve polished results with less effort.

Throughout both event days, participating brands will conduct live cooking demonstrations with complimentary food tastings from 10.30am to 7pm.

Visitors can watch SharkNinja prepare laksa using its 11-In-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker.

Meanwhile, Tefal will demonstrate how its POP Rice Cooker, available in four pretty colours, can be used to whip up chicken rice.

Those who usually leave prata-making to the professionals can also see how easy it is to turn frozen prata into a delicious treat using the Jogen Self-Cleaning Convection Oven.

For some inspiration, the finished prata can be topped with indulgent spreads such as peanut butter, Nutella, and kaya for a fun alternative to the usual curry or sugar.

If freshly toasted kaya toast is what you crave, Balmuda will be serving it up for visitors to sample.

Over at Panasonic, guests can watch siew mai being prepared using its Steam Combination Microwave Oven.

Together, the sessions offer an easy way to enjoy familiar local favourites for free, pick up useful cooking tips, and see what the latest kitchen gadgets can do.

And should any of the products catch your eye, you can enjoy an additional 12% off selected small cooking appliances at Harvey Norman and bring one home for your own culinary adventures.

Enjoy nostalgic treats and shop two-day-only deals

The feasting isn’t limited to the demonstrations.

Visitors who make any purchase at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store can redeem a complimentary cup of traditional hand-pulled kopi or teh tarik, served with free gem biscuits for the perfect retail therapy pick-me-up.

The nostalgic pairing may bring back fond childhood memories for older visitors, while giving younger family members a taste of a sweet treat from a bygone era.

With live singing performances rounding out the programme, families can linger over snacks, soak in the atmosphere, and enjoy a little old-school Singapore charm before checking out the event’s exclusive deals.

Available only on 1 and 2 Aug 2026 at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, the promotions will extend beyond small cooking appliances to electrical appliances, IT products, furniture, and bedding.

With limited-time offers across multiple departments, the event is a handy stop for new homeowners furnishing their first place, families replacing well-used household essentials, or anyone looking for a reason to finally upgrade that ageing laptop or temperamental kitchen appliance.

Sure-win prizes and gold bar at just S$1

Beyond the other promotions and activities, shoppers who spend at least S$100 in a single transaction at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store on 1 or 2 Aug 2026 will receive one chance to participate in the Pay Just S$1 Lucky Draw.

As its name suggests, selected winners can purchase major prizes for just S$1, with potential rewards including a 1g gold bar, 55-inch television, and branded laptop.

Shoppers who spend at least S$100 in a single receipt can also take part in the Crack and Sure-Win activity, where every participant will walk away with a prize. Rewards include a soundbar, espresso coffee machine, and Bluetooth speaker, among other items.

Those planning a larger home upgrade can also participate in Harvey Norman’s Spin & Bao Win promotion, which runs until 10 Aug 2026.

Shoppers who spend at least S$899 in a single receipt will receive one spin and a guaranteed prize, with major rewards including 50% of their purchase value back. Terms and conditions apply.

Admission to The Kopitiam Party is free, so families can drop by for the food tastings, performances, and activities even if a major shopping spree is not on the agenda.

Here’s what you need to know before heading down:

The Kopitiam Party at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store

Dates: 1 and 2 Aug 2026

Opening hours: 10.30am to 9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Promenade

For more information, visit Harvey Norman’s official website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram to stay on top of all the latest updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Harvey Norman.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Wani Khan.