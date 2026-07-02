Guardian Wellness Fiesta 2026 has exclusive deals across more than 100 brands for 4 days only

Guardian Wellness Fiesta returns bigger than before from 16 to 19 July 2026

After the success of their inaugural Health and Beauty Fiesta last year, Guardian is back with the Wellness Fiesta, offering another glorious opportunity to snag your favourite self-care products at massive discounts.

This year, they’re dialling things up by bringing together over 100 beauty, health, and personal care brands under one roof at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, officially making this their biggest wellness event yet.

From 16 to 19 July 2026, you can hunt down deals from leading brands, including refreshed fan-favourites like Mannings Guardian and Holland & Barrett, which has returned to Singapore exclusively through Guardian.

Beyond giving your wallet a breather on a massive wellness haul, this free-entry event is packed with experiences to turn a standard shopping trip into a full-blown day out.

Discover over 100 wellness and beauty brands under one roof

Instead of embarking on an odyssey across multiple different malls to find your holy-grail items, the Guardian Wellness Fiesta is bringing everything to you in one convenient space.

Whether you’re looking to overhaul your skincare routine, explore the world of health supplements, or get a taste of the latest trending beauty drops, this is a hands-on playground where you can discover, try, and compare brands that actually fit into your real-life routine.

With more than 100 brands under one roof, it’s the ultimate excuse to restock your daily staples, stumble upon new obsession-worthy finds, or finally buy that viral product you’ve been secretly eyeing.

Free wellness activities, experiences, and goodies await

Because shopping is basically a sport in itself, the Guardian Wellness Fiesta is pairing its deals with free wellness activities, including yoga workshops to help you stretch out all that shopping tension.

You can also take advantage of Guardian’s complimentary Skin & Scalp Assessment to better understand your skin and scalp needs before deciding which products are worth adding to your shopping basket.

Meanwhile, interactive booths, live brand activations, and other hands-on experiences let you explore different brands and find out what works best for you.

After all, the more you understand your wellness needs, the easier it is to shop with purpose, whether that means picking up sleep supplements, muscle relief products, or gut-friendly probiotics.

And because Singaporeans love a good perk, the rewards are stacked. On top of event-exclusive promotions, you can test your luck at the daily lucky draw or take home exclusive gifts with purchase, while stocks last.

These include a Mannings Joguman three-piece travel organiser worth S$15 with a minimum spend of S$100, a Mannings Joguman set worth S$30.80 comprising a mini tote bag, foldable bag, and foldable umbrella with a minimum spend of S$150, and a Guardian foldable trolley and goodie bag set worth S$200 with a minimum spend of S$250.

Here’s everything you need to know about this much-anticipated wellness event:

Guardian Wellness Fiesta

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Halls 401 – 402, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 16 – 19 July

Opening hours: 3pm – 10pm (16 July), 10am – 10pm (17 – 19 July)

Nearest MRT station: Promenade & City Hall

Find out more about the Guardian Wellness Fiesta here.

Up to 30% off stress and muscle relief essentials at Guardian outlets

Don’t sweat it if you can’t make it to the Suntec frenzy. The Wellness Fiesta celebrations continue at Guardian outlets islandwide, where you can enjoy up to 30% off selected items from now till 29 July.

When stress levels are through the roof, grabbing a bottle of Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium Glycinate can help your muscles finally remember how to relax.

Alternatively, Holistic Way Magnesium Bisglycinate has become a major crowd-favourite for anyone trying to stop counting sheep and actually catch some quality Zzzs.

For those days when muscle aches and random pains become your entire personality trait, Tiger Balm Warm Plasters remain a tried-and-tested way to soothe everything from workout sprains to everyday desk-job stiffness.

More wellness deals for gut and women’s health

Guardian is also serving up a whole buffet of probiotics under the same up to 30% off promotion, with options tailored to whatever drama your stomach is throwing at you.

Constant struggles with constipation may find some backup in Bioglan Platinum Probiotics 100 Billion, a heavy hitter designed to support both your small intestine and colon function to get things moving.

Jetsetters, on the other hand, will want to take note of Life-Space Probiotics Broad Spectrum, which contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, a beneficial strain of gut bacteria that may help relieve IBS symptoms, reduce diarrhoea, and keep digestion stable on the go.

If you absolutely love mala but your stomach always makes you pay the price later, 21st Century 50 Billion Probiotics Complex could be your new best friend for keeping heartburn, acid reflux, and general digestive regret at bay.

Finally, for the ladies, Greenlife Probio Health for Women 30 Billion CFU acts as the ultimate wingman, specifically formulated to support urinary tract health, fight off pesky infection symptoms, and keep your reproductive microbiome perfectly balanced.

To learn more and start shopping, head over to Guardian’s official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the loop for all their latest promotions and events.

Also read: Holland & Barrett returns to S’pore after closing all stores in 2025, available exclusively at Guardian

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image courtesy of Guardian.