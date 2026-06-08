Holland & Barrett returns to S’pore after closing all stores in 2025, available exclusively at Guardian

Holland & Barrett returns to Singapore with Guardian after closing all stores in March 2025

For those who miss browsing Holland & Barrett for vitamins and supplements, good news: the British wellness retailer has officially returned to Singapore.

Instead of reopening standalone outlets, the brand has partnered Guardian to bring more than 50 curated wellness products to selected stores and online.

The comeback comes just over a year after Holland & Barrett closed all 12 local stores in March 2025, ending a presence here that spanned more than 15 years.

More than 50 Holland & Barrett products available at selected Guardian stores

Shoppers can now find Holland & Barrett products at selected Guardian stores and online, with a wider rollout across the retailer’s network expected by the end of the month.

The initial lineup features more than 50 curated products across everyday wellness needs, from immunity and stress support to gut health, skin health, omega-3 supplements, healthy food, sports nutrition, and beauty.

According to Guardian, the partnership is part of its wider push to make wellness support more accessible, with experts on hand to guide customers in choosing products that suit their routines and needs.

Supplements for stress support, immunity, gut health, and more

For anyone trying to keep up with busy schedules in fast-paced Singapore, the new range makes it easier to find support for different aspects of daily health in one place.

Those looking to support their immune system can consider Holland & Barrett Advanced Immunity, which contains vitamins C and D, zinc, and selenium, along with garlic, turmeric, and shilajit, a mineral-rich natural resin often used in wellness supplements for overall vitality.

Stress and emotional balance are covered by Holland & Barrett Ashwagandha KSM-66, which uses a well-known ashwagandha root extract commonly found in stress-support supplements.

The range also includes Holland & Barrett Tribiotic Women’s Intimate Balance, a formula designed for gut and intimate microbiome support with prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, cranberry extract, and kiwi fruit powder.

Beauty-from-within shoppers can look out for Holland & Barrett Marine Collagen with Vitamin C, which provides 3g of Type I marine collagen per serving and is designed to support skin elasticity and structure, with vitamin C for normal collagen formation.

Another highlight is Holland & Barrett Omega 3 Fish Oil, which contains EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids for those looking to add more omega-3s to their routine.

The selection is expected to expand progressively over time, with Guardian’s pharmacists and wellness advisors also on hand to help shoppers navigate the range.

Available at Guardian stores in Ang Mo Kio, Marina Bay Sands, and more

The Holland & Barrett range is currently available at selected Guardian stores, including Ang Mo Kio Hub, JEM, Jurong Point, Marina Bay Sands, NEX, Suntec City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, and more.

The products are also available online through Guardian, with the selection expected to roll out across the retailer’s wider network by the end of June 2026.

For shoppers juggling work, errands, and everything in between, the comeback is a timely reminder that health is worth making room for, even during a regular pharmacy run.

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Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Holland & Barrett.