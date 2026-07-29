S’pore Grab driver shares wholesome ‘dating advice’ with female passenger, introduces his son to her

Singapore Grab driver gives dating advice, introduces son to female passenger

A Grab driver in Singapore recently offered a female passenger some candid dating advice and ended up introducing his own son as a potential boyfriend.

Grab driver shares dating advice

The wholesome exchange was shared on TikTok by @expiredstankysocks in a video posted on 25 July.

At the start of the video, the Original Poster (OP) could be heard asking: “Recommend your son to me? How old is your son?”

The Grab driver revealed that his son is 26. The OP then remarked that his son was “quite handsome” after seeing his photo.

Their conversation soon turned to a common topic among dating couples: splitting the bill.

The driver said he would not be impressed if a man expected a woman to split the bill after a meal.

He also joked that if a guy did that on the first date, the OP should “block him” after.

The driver also told the OP to tell the guy that the queue to date her “is from Singapore Tuas to Woodlands checkpoint”.

He then went into a light-hearted rant about Singaporean men, describing them as “naive” and having an “ego”.

Introduces own son to passenger

The driver explained that by “naive”, he meant they were not mature enough, adding that Singaporean men could be “pampered” and “overprotected”.

“That’s why I say guys the same kind of animal,” he quipped. But when it came to his own son, the driver was quick to make an exception.

“My son okay one,” he declared. When the OP asked why his son was so special, the proud father said: “Has his father’s genes mah.”

The exchange then took a playful turn when the driver invited her to “come into your FFIL (future father-in-law) dream first”.

The OP played along, agreeing before joking that they could communicate through telepathy.

Netizens amused by candid Grab driver

A netizen jokingly asked if they could have the driver’s son as he sounds like a good catch.

A commenter felt that the Grab driver was “very cute”.

A TikTok user shared they actually came across the “same uncle”, whose son allegedly works at Seletar Airport as an engineer.

Another netizen also joked that the Grab driver was being a “wingman” for his son.

MS News has also reached out to the OP and Grab for more information.

Also read: Grab driver uncle pulls out guitar & serenades female passenger at red light

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Featured image adapted from @expiredstankysocks on TikTok.