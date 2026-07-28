S’pore man quits smoking for 100 days, shares that he has saved over S$500 among other benefits

Man in Singapore saves over S$500 after quitting smoking for 100 days

A Singaporean man who quit smoking for 100 days has shared that he saved more than S$500, while also improving his breathing and taste buds.

Man quits smoking for 100 days

In a TikTok video posted by @jeff_wang_jun on 26 July, he marked his 100th day without smoking by sharing the challenges he faced.

The Original Poster (OP) also talked about how he resisted temptation, as well as the benefits he noticed since quitting.

According to him, he previously had a habit of “chain smoking two to three cigarettes at a go”.

He shared that one pack of cigarettes would typically last him around three days, which worked out to about 10 packs a month.

The OP said he only smoked Marlboro cigarettes, which cost him S$17.50 per pack. That meant he was spending about S$175 a month on cigarettes.

After 100 days without smoking, he estimated that he had saved around S$550.

First week was the toughest

The OP said the first week was the most difficult, describing the first few days as “mental torture” as he was constantly thinking about smoking.

According to him, being around friends who smoked also made it worse.

To deal with this, he stopped hanging out with friends who smoked and focused on training instead.

As the weeks passed, he found himself becoming less tempted to smoke.

“Week two has gone by, week three has gone by, and eventually the temptation just disappears,” he said.

Breathing improved and food tastes better

Besides saving money, the OP said one of the most noticeable benefits was an improvement in his breathing.

He recalled that when he smoked, taking a deep breath did not feel satisfying. After quitting, though, he felt like he could take a “full breath of air”.

Recently, he also noticed that food seemed to taste better and that his appetite has increased.

While acknowledging that this could be a placebo effect, he encouraged netizens to experience the difference themselves.

The OP also said he plans to continue his smoke-free journey and is now aiming for 1,000 days.

Instead of reaching out for a cigarette on bad days, he now goes for a 10 to 15-minute walk to get some fresh air.

He also wished those who have been wanting to quit smoking “all the best”.

Netizens proud of OP for quitting

A netizen who is a doctor said they were “so proud” of the OP and urged him to keep up the good work.

A TikTok user praised the OP for a “good job”, saying that his “future wife and child” will thank him for quitting.

Another netizen who has quit smoking for over two years said it was “good to see another person quitting”.

Inspired by dream of becoming a boxer

The OP, Jeff Wang Jun, told MS News that he was inspired to quit smoking because he dreamed of “becoming a boxer and competing on the big stage”.

“At 28, I’ve come to realise that this may be my final opportunity to make that dream a reality while my health is still on my side,” the financial advisor said.

Jeff shared that he decided to give up smoking so that he could give his body the “best possible chance” to reach its full potential, and “perform at the highest level”.

At this stage in his life, his priority is to take care of his body and give himself the best chance of performing on the big stage.

Hopes to inspire the youth

Jeff said that his next milestone goes far beyond reaching the 1,000 days smoke-free.

“I hope this journey inspires the youth to take better care of their health, and show them that anything is possible when you commit your mind and heart to a goal,” he shared.

He understands that he is no longer at the peak of his youth and mentioned regretting being distracted in the past by vices.

“If there’s one message I hope people can take away from my journey, it’s that life is short,” Jeff said.

“Don’t waste it on things that don’t serve your dreams and purpose. Spend it pursuing what truly matters to you, and go after what your heart desires.”

He also urged like-minded netizens to follow him on his journey via social media as he pursues his dream of becoming a boxer.

Also read: Father in M’sia quits 40-year smoking habit to donate his kidney to son

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jeff_wang_jun on TikTok.