Women fight outside City Plaza in broad daylight, escorted into police cars after incident

Women get into a physical fight outside City Plaza, arrested by police

On 26 July, a group of women were engaged in a physical fight outside City Plaza along Tanjong Katong Road.

The public brawl occurred at approximately 12pm and police officers were dispatched to the scene to detain the individuals.

A bystander shared a video of the fight on Instagram on 28 July, which quickly brought attention to the incident online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketty (@kettyketty203)

Attacker grabs woman by her hair, drags her around

In the video, a woman in a black shirt can be seen pulling the hair of a woman in a red shirt, hurling her around.

The woman in red tried to fight back but to no avail.

Seeing this, a few concerned bystanders hurriedly stepped in to stop the fight.

However, the woman in black refused to let go of the other’s hair.

Instead, she proceeded to sit on her opponent, effectively pinning her down.

While bystanders continued trying to pull the two apart, more passers-by gathered to watch the commotion.

The woman in the black shirt eventually let her opponent go and left the scene.

Third woman gets grabbed by collar

However, the fight did not end there.

The woman in red proceeded to confront another woman in a brown jacket, yelling at her.

While the woman in brown tried to explain, the woman in red pushed her in anger.

The confrontation between the two women escalated when the woman in red grabbed the other by the collar and raised her fist.

While the bystanders tried to stop another fight from starting, a female cyclist yelled at the women to “stop” and “calm down” before she calls the police.

Police arrested the three women

A separate video posted by the same OP showed a few police officers escorting two of the women into police cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketty (@kettyketty203)

The reason for the fight is unknown, though the incident has left many speculating.

Netizens were both shocked and angered by the women’s behaviour.

Many are hoping that the women involved would be punished by the authorities for their behaviour.

Some are saying that the actions displayed by the women are embarrassing and they should be ‘ashamed’.

A few note that similar incidents have happened in the past and called for a change.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for comment.

Also read: 3rd fight breaks out at People’s Park Complex in July, involves massage parlour boss

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Featured image adapted from @kettyketty203 on Instagram.