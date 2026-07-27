BMW driver dies after accident with lorry along CTE, 3 others sent to hospital

Worker carrying out CTE road works among injured in BMW & lorry accident

A BMW driver died early on Monday (27 July) morning after an accident with a lorry along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The fatal crash also sent three other people to the hospital, including a worker carrying out road works on the expressway.

BMW wrecked during CTE accident

Photos posted by Facebook user Ellen Teo showed a black BMW lying wrecked across the CTE, pointing to the side of the road shoulder.

Its bonnet, windscreen and roof were totally crumpled, with its engine exposed.

Another photo depicted parts of the car strewn across the road, including near a worksite on the far-right lane.

Lorry & worker in far-right lane of CTE

A video shared in a Telegram chat group for motorists revealed a lorry in the far-right lane that had construction materials and traffic cones behind.

Near the worksite, a person wearing a fluorescent workers’ vest appeared to be lying on the road.

He was being attended to by three other workers.

Accident scene takes up 4 lanes of CTE

More photos shared by SG Road Vigilante, taken from a bird’s-eye view, showed skid marks leading up to the BMW wreck, with the accident scene taking up four lanes of the CTE.

A police blue tent was set up along the road shoulder.

The accident also caused congestion on the CTE as traffic was forced to squeeze into a single lane.

CTE congestion persists more than 2 hours later

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 4.50am that the accident took place along the CTE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway (SLE), after the Merchant Road exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4.

At 7am, more than two hours after the accident, the LTA updated that the CTE was still congested, with the jam stretching till Merchant Road.

BMW driver dies at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.45am on 27 July.

It took place along the CTE towards the SLE, and involved a car and a lorry.

A 30-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Three others were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 37-year-old male lorry driver

a 38-year-old male lorry passenger

a 24-year-old worker who was carrying out road works nearby

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 56-year-old male driver dies after Jaguar crashes into tree in Clementi

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.