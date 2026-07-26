Ex-lawyer Samuel Seow dies at the age of 53, reportedly of a heart attack

Samuel Seow passed away peacefully in his sleep, according to family friend

Former entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow has died at the age of 53, reportedly of a heart attack.

The male pageant organiser passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday (25 July) night, according to a statement from a family friend that was seen by The Straits Times (ST).

His family is attending to his death in Johor Bahru, ST understands.

Samuel Seow’s death confirmed by Mister Global Organisation

The Mister Global Organisation, which organises the annual Mister Global male beauty pageant, confirmed Mr Seow’s death in a statement on Sunday (26 July) evening.

It expressed “profound sorrow” on the passing of Mr Seow, who was the National Director of Mister Global Singapore.

Citing his “unwavering dedication, passion and invaluable contributions” to the organisation, it added that “his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come”.

Local filmmaker shocked by death

Local filmmaker Kelvin Sng, director of movies such as “King of Hawkers” and “The Fortune Handbook”, said that Mr Seow became his “godfather” in 2010 when he was baptised.

In a Facebook post, he decried the “most shocking news” of his death, adding:

Despite whatever that happened over the years, I choose to remember the good times and his goodness.

Hawker says he’s sad to lose ‘good brother’

Another friend, char kway teow hawker Dominic Neo, was also shocked to receive news of Mr Seow’s death.

In a Facebook post, the owner of Liang Ji Legendary Char Kway Teow in Chinatown Complex said that the two had been friends for some time and he was “sad” to lose “another good brother whom I like most”.

He also shared details of Mr Seow’s wake, which will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary along Highland Road till Tuesday (28 July), followed by a Mass at the church and cremation at Mandai.

Samuel Seow organised various male pageants

Mr Seow was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beam Artistes, a local talent management agency and entertainment company.

It was behind various male pageants such as Mr World Singapore, Mister International and Manhunt Singapore.

He was also the President and founder of the Masters Of The World Organisation, which organises the Masters of the World pageant open to men of all ages above 18.

This year’s Masters of the World competition was set to be held in September.

A Beam Artistes spokesperson was quoted by ST as extending “heartfelt condolences” to his family and loved ones. They asked the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieved and made the necessary arrangements.

Samuel Seow disbarred for misconduct in 2022

Formerly an entertainment lawyer, Mr Seow was struck off the rolls in 2022 due to misconduct.

This came after audio and video recordings surfaced of him assaulting his employees, including his niece, who was an associate at his law firm at the time.

He was subsequently jailed and fined over the incident.

Also read: Former lawyer M Ravi dies at 56, police investigating unnatural death

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Featured image adapted from @samuel_seow on Instagram and Instagram.