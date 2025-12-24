Former lawyer M Ravi dies at 56, police investigating unnatural death

Police investigating unnatural death of former lawyer M Ravi on 24 Dec

Former lawyer Madasamy Ravi, more widely known as M Ravi, has died at the age of 56.

In response to queries from MS News, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Tan Tock Seng Hospital at about 6.50am on 24 Dec.

A 56-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital unconscious and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

SDP sends condolences to M Ravi’s loved ones

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) released a statement mourning his passing.

“Ravi was a staunch advocate for the civil liberties and political rights of Singaporeans, and worked tirelessly to speak up for the voiceless in the country and beyond.”

The SDP also stated that they were shocked by his “sudden demise” and are awaiting the results of police investigations.

Furthermore, the SDP sent their deepest condolences to Ravi’s family and loved ones.

M Ravi was a prominent human rights advocate

Born in 1969, Mr Ravi had a legal career spanning more than 25 years and was best known for his work as a human rights lawyer, particularly in cases involving capital punishment.

His first death penalty case was in 2003, when he represented convicted drug trafficker Vignes Mourthi and sought a stay of execution.

Mr Ravi went on to take up numerous cases involving death row inmates over the years.

He was an outspoken advocate for the abolition of the mandatory death penalty in Singapore and repeatedly called for a review of the laws governing it.

Beyond capital punishment, Mr Ravi was also a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. In 2010, he initiated a constitutional challenge against Section 377A of the Penal Code.

His advocacy was recognised in 2014, when he received an award at the Asia Pink Awards.

Suspension from legal practice, legal troubles & mental health issues

However, Mr Ravi was suspended from legal practice for five years in 2023 after making allegations of improper conduct against the Attorney-General and prosecutors.

He was still serving the suspension at the time of his death.

Additionally, Mr Ravi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006. In November 2017, while experiencing a manic episode, he broke into a law firm and assaulted two lawyers.

In 2024, he was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment and fined S$5,500 for a series of assault-related offences.

These included throwing a glass perfume bottle at a paralegal and strangling him in November 2021 after documents were not printed as requested.

Another incident occurred in July 2023, when Mr Ravi shoved a woman at an eatery along South Bridge Road after she asked if he wanted coffee or tea.

He later verbally abused the eatery’s manager, making racist remarks.

The judge largely rejected Mr Ravi’s bipolar disorder as a mitigating factor when delivering the sentence.

Aside from his legal career, Mr Ravi authored an autobiography titled ‘Kampong Boy’.

He also ventured into politics, contesting Ang Mo Kio GRC as part of a Reform Party team during the 2015 General Election.

The team lost the contest, securing 21.36% of the vote.

