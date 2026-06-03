Car flips upside-down in Woodlands multi-storey carpark, driver suffers minor injuries

Featured Latest News Singapore Viral

The car is believed to have self-skidded.

By - 3 Jun 2026, 12:03 pm

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Car crashes upside-down in Woodlands multi-storey carpark, accident baffles netizens

A rare accident occurred yesterday evening when a car flipped upside-down inside a Woodlands multi-storey carpark (MSCP).

Two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

car upside-down carpark

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

Driver of car assisting with investigation

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the accident occurred at around 6.50pm on 2 June.

Photos on social media showed a black car turned turtle at the bottom of a ramp at Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52.

car upside-down carpark

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Police officers subsequently blocked off the top of the ramp, alongside a staff member from the Sembawang Town Council.

car upside-down carpark

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

According to the SCDF, they assessed two people for minor injuries, both of whom declined conveyance to the hospital.

The police stated to MS News that the 41-year-old female car driver, who was injured, is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Authorities believe the car self-skidded inside the MSCP, though the exact cause remains under review.

Netizens confused about how accident could have happened

A later video showed a tow truck crew flipping the car back onto its right side up, accompanied by loud scraping noises of metal against concrete.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

The various posts quickly went viral, with one post on Instagram getting over 14,900 likes at press time.

Netizens were baffled at how a car could flip upside down inside an MSCP.

Source: Instagram

“This is more impressive than driving normally [to be honest],” one commenter said.

Source: Instagram

Also read: 4 sent to hospital after car flips over in River Valley, driver assisting investigations

4 sent to hospital after car flips over in River Valley, driver assisting investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author