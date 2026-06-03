Car flips upside-down in Woodlands multi-storey carpark, driver suffers minor injuries

Car crashes upside-down in Woodlands multi-storey carpark, accident baffles netizens

A rare accident occurred yesterday evening when a car flipped upside-down inside a Woodlands multi-storey carpark (MSCP).

Two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Driver of car assisting with investigation

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the accident occurred at around 6.50pm on 2 June.

Photos on social media showed a black car turned turtle at the bottom of a ramp at Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52.

Police officers subsequently blocked off the top of the ramp, alongside a staff member from the Sembawang Town Council.

According to the SCDF, they assessed two people for minor injuries, both of whom declined conveyance to the hospital.

The police stated to MS News that the 41-year-old female car driver, who was injured, is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Authorities believe the car self-skidded inside the MSCP, though the exact cause remains under review.

Netizens confused about how accident could have happened

A later video showed a tow truck crew flipping the car back onto its right side up, accompanied by loud scraping noises of metal against concrete.

The various posts quickly went viral, with one post on Instagram getting over 14,900 likes at press time.

Netizens were baffled at how a car could flip upside down inside an MSCP.

“This is more impressive than driving normally [to be honest],” one commenter said.

Also read: 4 sent to hospital after car flips over in River Valley, driver assisting investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.