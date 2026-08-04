Woman in Thailand arrested for allegedly decapitating her 74-year-old mother-in-law after domestic dispute

Woman arrested after 74-year-old mother-in-law beheaded

A 36-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly killing and decapitating her 74-year-old mother-in-law during a dispute at a home in Phuket last Saturday (1 Aug).

Local police received a report of the incident at a house in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, at around 9.15am.

Police officers and forensic investigators arrived at the scene and found the victim, identified as Chantra, lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

She had suffered multiple injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon, with severe wounds found on her body and face.

Assaulted victim and then attacked her wth knife

According to a preliminary police investigation, the victim had been alone at home with her daughter-in-law, identified as Sriwan, 36, before the two became involved in a heated argument.

Sriwan had allegedly assaulted the elderly woman, causing her to fall, before attacking her repeatedly with a knife.

According to Khaosod, the woman allegedly used the weapon to decapitate the victim.

A neighbour alerted the police upon witnessing the incident.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who had been hiding inside a bathroom at the house.

Husband said wife had psychiatric condition

The suspect’s husband, who was in Bangkok at the time, was informed about his mother’s death after arriving at Phuket airport.

He told investigators that his wife had been receiving psychiatric treatment regularly since 2016. The couple and his mother had lived together in the same house for about 10 years.

He said his wife had previously cared for his mother by preparing meals and helping her with daily activities.

Phuket provincial police commander Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum said the suspect has been charged with murder and will face legal proceedings.

Also read: Man in US beheaded in front of family following dispute over use of broken washing machine



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.