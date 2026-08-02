Food delivery rider charged S$218 after allegedly parking for 5 minutes in Bishan condo resident’s lot

Food delivery driver fined S$218 after vehicle allegedly wheel-clamped at Bishan condominium

A food delivery driver has paid S$218 to release his vehicle after it was allegedly wheel-clamped at SkyVue condominium in Bishan.

Food delivery driver’s vehicle wheel-clamped

The Original Poster (OP) shared his experience in a Complaint Singapore Facebook post on 25 July.

He questioned whether private condominiums should exercise more discretion when dealing with minor parking infractions by delivery personnel.

According to the OP, he had parked at the condominium while making a food delivery on 17 July.

He acknowledged that he had indeed parked in a resident’s lot. He also did not dispute the condominium’s right to enforce its parking rules.

However, he claimed that he was away from his vehicle for less than five minutes before returning to find it wheel-clamped.

The OP said he immediately apologised to security officers and the management office, explaining that he was making a quick delivery.

He said there was no flexibility, and the authorities required him to pay S$218 before releasing his vehicle.

Never parked at the condominium previously

The OP said this was his first delivery to SkyVue and that he had never parked there previously or received a warning.

He also added that he works as a gig delivery driver, typically earning around S$50 to S$100 a day before deducting expenses such as fuel, parking, maintenance and insurance.

On the day of the alleged incident, he had completed seven deliveries and earned about S$56 before deducting expenses. Hence, the S$218 fee represented several days of income for him.

The OP also shared that he had since appealed to the condominium’s Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST), contacted the unit owner he had delivered to, and visited his Member of Parliament (MP).

According to him, the MCST replied that “neither the management office nor management council has any discretion to waive or refund the fee”.

He said the only possible avenue was for the unit owner to submit a private resolution for a vote at the Annual General Meeting.

Greater discretion for first-time delivery cases

While accepting responsibility, the OP asked whether greater discretion could apply to first-time cases involving genuine deliveries lasting only a few minutes.

He also suggested that condominiums consider dedicated short-term loading and unloading bays.

This is because longer walking distances and additional travel time can add significant costs for delivery personnel completing 10 to 20 deliveries a day.

“I accept responsibility for my mistake and have learned a costly lesson,” he said.

“I simply hope this experience can start a constructive conversation about whether enforcement and compassion can coexist.”

Mixed reactions as some netizens sympathise with OP

A netizen said the OP was “damn unlucky” and urged delivery riders to “boycott this condo”.

A commenter felt that delivery personnel should just park at the designated lots and walk over to avoid issues.

A Facebook user wondered why the MCST was “being so inflexible”.

Another netizen, claiming to be from the MCST Association of Singapore, advised the OP to submit a private resolution to Skyvue for their upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Apologised to the security officers and management office

The OP, Robin Tan, 63, told MS News that the incident took place on 17 July at about 3pm while he was delivering food for uParcel.

Mr Tan said he was “honestly shocked” after he found out that his vehicle had been wheelclamped.

While he admitted he had made a mistake, Mr Tan mentioned that he’d immediately accepted responsibility.

“However, I had been away from my vehicle for about five minutes while completing the delivery, so I never expected it to be wheel-clamped so quickly or for the unclamping fee to be as high as S$218,” he shared.

Mr Tan immediately apologised to the security officers and the management office and appealed for their understanding.

“I explained that I was a gig delivery driver making a genuine delivery and asked whether they could exercise some discretion or reduce the fee,” he said.

He also shared that a lady from the MCST office allegedly retrieved the MCST by-laws manual and proceeded to wave it at him.

Better arrangements for delivery drivers at condominiums

Mr Tan shared that he had explored the option of appealing via the condominium’s next AGM.

However, he did not receive a response after reaching out to the unit owner whom he had delivered the food to. Hence, this was no longer a viable option for him.

“At this point, I am less focused on recovering the S$218 and more interested in encouraging a broader discussion about whether there can be better arrangements for delivery drivers at condominiums,” he explained.

Mr Tan also hoped that condominiums will consider more practical delivery arrangements during periods when their car parks are relatively quiet, such as during office hours on weekdays.

“I believe these measures could better balance residents’ rights with the realities faced by delivery drivers who provide an essential service to many households,” he added.

Also read: GrabFood rider highlights delivery difficulties at condos, suggests leaving food at guardhouse

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Featured image adapted from Robin Tan & alanphillips on Canva for illustration purposes only.