Van catches fire at HDB carpark in Pasir Ris, investigations ongoing

White van engulfed in fire at HDB carpark in Pasir Ris

A small white van caught fire at an HDB carpark in Pasir Ris.

According to a video posted on Instagram by sgfollowsall, flames erupted from the van’s engine compartment, sending thick smoke billowing into the air and leaving the front of the vehicle severely damaged.

The parking lots next to the van were empty, with the nearest vehicle parked a couple of lots away.

The account did not provide further details, only mentioning that the incident occurred at Pasir Ris Street 11.

SCDF responded to the scene to extinguish fire

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that it was alerted to a fire at the carpark near Block 127 Pasir Ris Street 11 around 5.10pm on Saturday (1 Aug).

The fire involved the engine compartment of a van.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Also read: Car engulfed by fire along TPE, allegedly bore festive decorations on several occasions

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Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Instagram.