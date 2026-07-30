Open water swimmer one of national athletes chosen for NDP 2026 flag relay, among those rehearsing tirelessly

MS Features: The athlete who is helping to open Singapore’s biggest show

Long before he represented Singapore in international swimming competitions, Artyom Lukasevits was one of thousands of Primary 5 students sitting in the stands at a National Education (NE) Show, captivated by the spectacle of the National Day Parade (NDP).

He remembers watching the fireworks, performances and the Singapore flag making its way across the stadium. Like many children, he left inspired, never imagining he would one day be part of the show himself.

More than a decade later, the 21-year-old national open water swimmer will return to the National Stadium — not as a spectator, but as one of the few athletes entrusted to help open NDP 2026.

Among other athletes involved in NDP 2026

The other athletes opening the ceremony include swimmer and paralympian Yip Pin Xiu and kitefoiler Max Maeder.

As one of this year’s flag bearers, Artyom will carry the Singapore flag in the opening relay around the stage.

He will join 60 other athletes and coaches later in the show for segment titled ‘Go Beyond, Together’, which celebrates Singapore’s sporting community and the spirit of pushing beyond one’s limits.

“It’s a big honour,” Artyom said.

“It’s an opportunity that not every athlete gets. It’s a different way that I can fly my country’s flag high, and of course I do it with pride as well.”

When he first received the news, excitement quickly turned into disbelief.

“‘Why me?’ was honestly my first thought,” he recalled.

“But once all the excitement settled down, I told myself I wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass. It’s once in a lifetime.”

National Service reshaped athlete’s perspective

Representing Singapore is nothing new for Artyom.

As a national open water swimmer, he has competed overseas wearing the Singapore colours. At his debut SEA Games in 2025, he brought home two medals for the country.

Yet he says carrying the flag at home feels as meaningful, or even more so.

“When you’re overseas, not everyone is supporting Singapore,” he explained.

“Here, the National Stadium is full of Singaporeans. Everybody’s behind your back. It’s a feeling that gives you goosebumps.”

That feeling has taken on new meaning since he enlisted for National Service (NS) in January.

Balancing military commitments with elite-level sport has been one of the biggest challenges of his career.

“Definitely the time constraints,” he admitted when asked on the main obstacles he had with juggling his sport and NS.

“I wish there were more than 24 hours in a day.”

Training sessions now have to fit around military duties, leaving him to make the most of every spare hour.

Lessons from National Service

But rather than seeing NS as something that has interrupted his sporting journey, Artyom believes it has strengthened it.

Swimming, he said, is ultimately an individual sport. National Service, however, has taught him the value of teamwork, communication and leadership.

“A lot of things about NS are very different from my athlete life,” he said. “Most things are done with a lot of teamwork in mind.”

Those experiences, he believes, will make him a better athlete long after he leaves the military. He said:

I’m trying to serve the nation both in sport and in National Service as well.

For Artyom, carrying the Singapore flag at NDP represents both halves of his life — one shaped by years of training in the water, the other forged through National Service.

Behind every performance are hundreds working quietly backstage

While Artyom will be among the first people audiences see on National Day, hundreds more have spent months ensuring every moment unfolds seamlessly.

Returning to the National Stadium for the first time in a decade, this year’s parade features more than 2,600 performers across six chapters, each centred on the theme ‘Go Beyond’.

Behind the scenes, over 700 servicemen from the 5th Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment support the massive production.

For LTC Shahreel Rajaratnam, Chairman of the Show Support Committee, preparations began months before performers even stepped into the stadium.

Rehearsals started at Kranji Camp 3 in February before moving to Singapore Expo and eventually the National Stadium.

And behind every rehearsal lies an enormous logistical effort — coordinating costumes, props, meals, transport, welfare and operations for thousands of performers.

His team’s mission is simple: “Right time, right place, right costume, and right timeline”.

Returning to the National Stadium has also introduced new challenges.

Unlike previous venues, this year’s three-dimensional stage features lifts, hidden entrances and multiple access points, requiring even greater precision behind the scenes.

Yet, Shahreel sees opportunity rather than difficulty.

The venue allows audiences to enjoy an immersive 360-degree experience while giving creatives greater freedom to bring this year’s ‘Go Beyond’ theme to life.

“It offers a new perspective for the audience,” he said.

Every cue matters

That precision extends backstage.

As Stage Execution Coordinator, CPT Chua Bi Juan spends rehearsal after rehearsal making sure performers, artists and large props arrive exactly where they need to be, exactly when they need to be there.

“I’m just one piece of the puzzle,” she said.

If a large prop misses its cue or performers enter late, the disruption becomes immediately visible to audiences.

Safety is equally important.

With the National Stadium introducing stage lifts and an extensive understage area, performers receive repeated safety briefings while technical teams conduct regular inspections and clearly demarcate safe working zones before every rehearsal.

A different way of serving Singapore

This year’s finale, ‘Go Beyond, Together’, celebrates the coaches and athletes who inspire Singaporeans to keep striving.

For Artyom, the message goes beyond sport.

Years ago, he was the child sitting in the stands, watching others proudly represent Singapore.

Today, he is part of the select few who will carry the Singapore flag around the National Stadium, representing not only the sporting community but also the values he has gained through National Service.

He hopes children watching this year’s parade leave with the same sense of possibility he once did.

“I think it could inspire a lot of the next generation of kids to pursue sport,” he said.

“No matter who you are, where you come from, or what you do, you can end up where you want to be.”

Also read: NDP 2026’s viral mascots are just having fun, but behind every dance move are NSFs giving their all

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Featured image adapted from @artyom.lukasevits on Instagram and courtesy of MS News.