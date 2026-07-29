BIGBANG returns to S’pore after 11 years for one-night-only concert on 17 Oct, presale opens 11 Aug

K-pop group BIGBANG confirms Singapore concert on 17 Oct at National Stadium after 11-year wait

K-pop veterans BIGBANG are finally returning to Singapore, more than a decade after their last performance here.

The trio, comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, will hold a one-night-only concert at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium at The Kallang on 17 Oct 2026, marking their first Singapore show in 11 years.

The concert is part of the BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut.

It is promoted by AEG Presents, with YG Entertainment, and sponsored by Marina Bay Sands and Trip.com Group.

First Singapore show in 11 years

BIGBANG last performed in Singapore in 2015, when they took the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium during their MADE World Tour.

Dion Brant, President and CEO of AEG Presents APAC, described the anniversary tour as a “defining moment for the band and the V.I.P”, the official name for BIGBANG’s fans.

“We are honoured to be a part of this historic milestone, bringing this long-awaited concert experience to fans worldwide, and allowing them to experience BIGBANG live,” he said.

The concert further adds to The Kallang’s growing line-up of international entertainment events.

In recent years, the precinct’s venues, including the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, have hosted major pop stars, with several staging multi-night residencies.

Quek Swee Kuan, Chief Executive Officer of The Kallang Group, said the concert reflects the organisation’s efforts to strengthen Singapore’s live entertainment scene.

“This concert has been made possible through our strong collaboration with AEG,” he said. “It reflects our commitment to shaping Singapore’s experience economy by delivering world-class entertainment and fan-first experiences.”

Tickets priced from S$158 to S$498

A members-only presale for BIGBANG V.I.P Membership holders will run from 12pm to 11.59pm on 11 Aug, while the general sale opens at 10am on 13 Aug.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster at the following prices:

VIP Ultimate (standing): S$498

VIP Diamond (seated): S$458

VIP Gold (seated): S$398

Cat 1: S$348

Cat 2: S$318

Cat 3: S$288

Cat 4: S$248

Cat 5: S$198

Cat 6: S$158

Cat 7 (restricted view): S$288

Prices exclude booking fees, which are charged at S$20 per ticket for tickets priced S$501 and above, S$10 for those priced from S$301 to S$500, and S$8 for those priced from S$1 to S$300.

Presale access is limited to fans with an active BIGBANG V.I.P Membership purchased through the official b.stage platform who have also completed the required survey registration.

The general sale is open to anyone signed in to a Ticketmaster account, with no access code required.

During the presale, buyers may purchase up to two tickets per code and account.

Each account may purchase up to four tickets during the general sale, inclusive of any tickets bought during the presale.

VIP packages include photocards and exclusive merch

Fans who purchase the VIP Ultimate, Diamond, or Gold packages will receive a set of four custom BIGBANG photocards, a tour-exclusive VIP gift, and a souvenir laminate and lanyard.

All three packages also include dedicated check-in, while VIP Ultimate and Diamond ticket holders will receive fast-lane access for official merchandise shopping.

However, organisers clarified that BIGBANG will not participate in any VIP activities.

The packages also do not include a meet-and-greet or photographs with the group.

All tickets will be issued as mobile tickets and can only be accessed through a My Ticketmaster account via a mobile browser.

Physical and printed tickets will not be accepted, and attendees must present their mobile tickets for entry.

Fans who require accessible seating may contact Ticketmaster’s call centre at +65 6018 7645. The availability and type of accessible seats will vary by venue.

Also read: The Kallang launches new app with exclusive perks, members can win year-long access to concerts & more

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ticketmaster Singapore on Facebook and @coachella on Instagram.