The Kallang launches new app with exclusive perks, members can win year-long access to concerts & more

The Kallang App lets you score perks, navigate the precinct, and stand a chance to attend every stadium event for a year

A visit to The Kallang over the next few months could mean cheering through a football match at 3am, bringing your dog for an outdoor movie, celebrating National Day, or simply attempting a lap of the stadium track before rewarding yourself with a good meal.

With so much happening across the precinct, having everything in one place could make planning and navigating your visit much easier. It might even score you a few exclusive perks along the way.

Launched on Monday (13 July), The Kallang App brings together precinct information, navigation tools, complimentary Wi-Fi, fan-focused privileges, and more in one mobile platform.

Launching alongside it is The Kallang Kaki, a free loyalty programme offering members exclusive rewards, event experiences, and the chance to win access for two to every event at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium for an entire year.

Find your way around with ease

The Kallang precinct, in case you haven’t noticed, is huge.

It spans the National Stadium, Singapore Indoor Stadium, OCBC Aquatic Centre, OCBC Arena, Kallang Tennis Hub, Water Sports Centre, Kallang Wave Mall, and community spaces ranging from basketball and pickleball courts to running paths and beach volleyball facilities.

That’s where The Kallang App’s precinct navigation and on-the-go information come in handy, acting as a digital guide to the entire area.

Under the “Find Your Way” function, users can select their destination and view suggested routes by public transport or private hire, along with nearby parking options for cars and bicycles and a clearer map of the precinct.

This should be especially useful when planning trips for major events, from concerts to the National Day Parade, which returns to the National Stadium for the first time since 2016 and is expected to turn The Kallang into a major gathering point for Singaporeans.

It should prove just as handy for The Kallang’s free FIFA World Cup screenings at Kallang Wave Mall on 15, 16, 19, and 20 July, helping visitors find their way to the atrium and check event details before the final four matches kick off in the early hours.

With the app laying out what’s happening on-site, visitors can arrive already knowing what to expect. P.S. There’s also an exciting giveaway exclusively for The Kallang Kaki members, so it’s worth downloading the app to find out how to take part.

Join The Kallang Kaki for exclusive rewards

Speaking of perks, there’s plenty more in store for those who sign up for the free The Kallang Kaki loyalty programme.

For starters, tennis fans can enjoy an additional 10% off Singapore Tennis Open 2026 tickets until 27 July.

Other benefits include selected event discounts, member-only concession deals, exclusive content, and merchandise, plus digital sticker packs inspired by events at The Kallang.

Members can also revisit past highlights through the in-app media gallery, submit messages for their favourite artistes and athletes to appear on selected screens around the precinct, and unlock fitness rewards for activities such as swimming, kayaking, and gym sessions with a buddy.

The biggest draw, however, might be The Kallang Pass.

Only The Kallang Kaki members are eligible to win the prize, which guarantees one lucky winner two seats to every event held at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium for an entire year, including sold-out concerts and major sporting events.

That means no frantic ticket queues, no waiting-room purgatory, and no panicking in the group chat over who managed to secure seats.

The Kallang Pass will be awarded during The Kallang’s countdown celebrations, with more details to be announced later this year.

More reasons to explore The Kallang

Beyond headline concerts and sporting events, the app can also point visitors towards the community happenings tucked around the precinct.

From July to September, The Kallang’s Season of Shared Moments will roll out programmes for families, youths, football fans, and pet owners alike.

Among them is the Good Pet Fair – Kampong Edition at the Great Eastern Promenade on 22 and 23 Aug, featuring animal welfare groups, pet brands, parrot showcases, fish competitions, and an outdoor movie screening where owners can chill with their furry or feathered companions.

There will even be an attempt to set a Singapore record for the largest gathering of Shetland Sheepdogs, so get ready for a truly awww-worthy overload of cuteness.

Families, youths, and the young-at-heart can also check out the National Stadium Experience from 29 Aug to 13 Sept, where they can chase a personal best on the stadium track, bounce around on inflatable playgrounds, catch Muay Thai showcases and K-pop dance battles, or browse an artisan market.

With so much happening across different corners of the precinct, the app makes it easier to discover what is on, plan your route, and squeeze more out of every visit.

The Kallang App is now available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Registration for The Kallang Kaki is free, with more member benefits and app features set to roll out progressively.

Also read: ‘It makes me happy to bring them’: The Kallang Pass winner on taking friends to their dream concerts

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Featured image by MS News, adapted from The Kallang on Facebook, and courtesy of The Kallang Group.