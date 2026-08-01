Former trainees speak out as S’pore boxing coach facing criminal proceedings involving minor returns to coaching

Boxing coach undergoing criminal proceedings returns to coaching

A boxing coach who is facing criminal proceedings involving a minor has recently advertised his coaching services for adults and children.

This is while he is on bail pending his next court hearing.

The announcement by Krishna Kumar, a professional boxer and the former head coach at a prominent gym, sparked concerns regarding the safety within Singapore’s sporting community.

This is because several of his female former trainees have also come forward with stories of the coach’s alleged inappropriate conduct.

Coach allegedly arrested in relation to criminal case involving minor

In an email sent to MS News, Krishna’s former trainee (FT), who wishes to remain anonymous, said the boxing coach was arrested around 8 June in relation to an ongoing criminal case involving a minor.

He was subsequently remanded, and on 10 June, he was terminated from all coaching duties by his employer.

The two gyms and a boxing academy he was affiliated with also posted statements saying that Krishna is no longer affiliated with them.

As news of his arrest spread within the local gym community, multiple former female trainees began privately sharing their experiences of the coach’s inappropriate conduct, FT shared.

Coach advertises services while out on bail

On 21 July, while still on bail, Krishna allegedly shared an advertisement on his Instagram account, saying he is available for personal coaching for both adults and children.

His return prompted another former trainee to create the Instagram account, @boxingbellaa, and post about her experiences with the coach.

Since then, more women have come forward on social media sharing their experiences, as well as evidence including screenshots and voice recordings.

FT told MS News that the earliest incidents where the coach showed inappropriate behaviour towards his female trainees date back to 2018.

He allegedly made advances to teens and women between 15 and 33 years old.

MS News checked Krishna’s alleged Instagram account where he promoted his coaching services, but it appears to have either been deactivated or deleted.

Coach allegedly sent inappropriate texts to female trainees

Based on posts shared on @boxingbellaa, Krishna sent inappropriate and sexually suggestive texts to these former female trainees.

He also sent unsolicited photographs of himself, including an explicit photograph of his genitals in at least one account, FT claimed.

Additionally, he asked women, including a girl who was 15 years old at the time, to meet him privately behind the gym.

The coach would also share intimate personal details, including his poor sex life with his wife, FT said.

His conduct left the women feeling uncomfortable, but they did not speak about it until the criminal case became public.

FT said they do not intend to interfere with the ongoing criminal proceedings by publicising the former trainees’ accounts about the coach.

“Our concern is that someone currently facing criminal proceedings involving a minor is actively seeking new coaching clients while advertising his experience as a children’s coach,” she wrote.

We believe this raises important questions about safeguarding, accountability, and whether members of the public, particularly parents, should have access to this information before deciding to engage his coaching services.

Coach allegedly watched trainee work out on CCTV

Speaking to MS News, the owner of the @boxingbellaa Instagram account, who wishes to be known as B, said Krishna was her coach for nearly three years and was considered close to him.

While he began coaching her in Nov 2023, he started to make “increasingly uncomfortable remarks” towards her around the end of 2025.

“Things started small. Then it slowly progressed,” Ms B recalled.

In one of her Instagram posts, Ms B shared that Krishna would send her CCTV images showing herself working out.

While this shocked her initially, Ms B said she didn’t think much of it as he had previously sent her surveillance footage of her sparring and told her not to tell anyone about it.

“After I shared my experience on Instagram, several other female trainees reached out to tell me he had also sent them CCTV photos of themselves,” she added.

Ms B said she never confronted the coach about his inappropriate behaviour, not wanting it to be awkward between them.

“I have never confronted him because I was also helping out with strength and conditioning events. As he was the head coach then, confronting him would make things awkward, which is something I wanted to avoid.”

Other trainees speak out about experiences

Ms B added it was only after the other trainees spoke to her that she found out Krishna had also been talking to other trainees and having extramarital affairs during this time.

“I found out about the first few victims as they were my friends,” Ms B explained. “The rest slowly spoke up after I posted my experience with Krishna online.”

Ms B said she has published five women’s accounts, including hers, on Instagram, and one more reached out just recently.

“There are others that reached out to me, but they don’t wish to share their stories publicly,” she told MS News. “[There’s] definitely more out there, but not all of them are comfortable coming forward.”

The youngest victim, then 15, was the girlfriend of a trainee who was close to Krishna who came forward after her ex-boyfriend spoke to her, Ms B said.

Coach allegedly kept trainees from speaking to each other

Ms B shared that across the women’s accounts, they described behaviours that crossed professional boundaries.

These allegedly included Krishna making comments about the trainees wearing low-cut, revealing outfits in the guise of being “protective”.

He also purportedly asked trainees to send him photos of themselves, claiming it was to track their progress.

Additionally, Ms B claimed the boxing coach spoke to trainees “in ways that made them each feel uniquely special”, while speaking negatively about one trainee to another.

This created distance between them so they would not speak to one another and find out.

“It is the recurring pattern across different individuals, not any one isolated incident, that led me to speak out,” Ms B told MS News.

Also read: Woman in S’pore films TikTok video to defend herself from man who allegedly stalked her

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Annushka Ahuja on Canva. For illustration purposes only.